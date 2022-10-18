Carnival port still on track, company says

Carnival Cruise Line continues to work assiduously to bring its multimillion-dollar cruise port in East Grand Bahama to fruition, according to a statement from the company.

The company broke ground on the $200 million cruise port at Sharp Rock, East End, in May 2022.

The project is being constructed in three phases, with employment opportunities for Grand Bahamians promised at each stage.

Phase one includes work on the reef, then road construction, landside engineering and utilities.

“We continue to work diligently to bring the Carnival Grand Bahama cruise port to life,” the company said.

“The maritime phase continues to progress, as we work through the coral transplant and relocation to prepare for the following components of dredging and pier construction.”

Most of the marine labor involves transplanting coral reefs.

For this work, Carnival has engaged local and international companies – Applied Technology Management (ATM), Continental Shelf and Associates (CSA), Executive Marine Management and Callaway Marine.

The coral replanting stage is expected to be completed at the end of this month, the company’s Vice President of Port Destination, Development and Operations David Candib, said in August.

While not naming the local subcontractors hired, Carnival said, “We are also advancing the hiring of companies to assist with the next phases, which will include both international experts and local businesses. We will continue to update our partners and stakeholders as the project advances.”

Phase two of the project, the construction stage, will see the actual building of the port.

Up to 1,000 people will be employed during this process, according to Candib.

Employment opportunities will be available for supervisor and foreman, electricians/technicians, plumbers, piers, and dock workers – concrete finishers, certified welders and deckhands, general road work construction personnel, finish/rough carpenters, masons, general construction personnel, equipment operators, HVAC technicians, painters, plasterers, welders, iron workers, and roofers.

In its final phase, when the port becomes operational, there will be opportunity for employment in three areas through direct hiring by the cruise line or by subcontractors: retail, food and beverage employment, shore excursions and ground transportation.

Carnival’s direct hirings at the port will include accounting/finance, recreation, health, environment, safety and sustainability, security, maintenance, IT, administrative management, and lifeguarding.

In September 2019, Carnival signed a heads of agreement (HOA) with the Free National Movement (FNM) government for the development of the port on Grand Bahama.

The project was delayed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the Minnis administration left office without approving Carnival’s environmental permits.

However, shortly after coming to governance, the Davis administration approved permits and Carnival moved forward with its project.

The cruise port is projected to open in November 2024. It will be situated on 329 acres, and will include a pier capable of providing docking for Carnival’s larger cruise ships which carry up to 6,000 passengers.

Earlier company statements describe it as providing a gateway to Grand Bahama as well as a destination itself with amenities for cruise ship passengers.