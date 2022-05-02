Carnival road march given approval by ministry

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has granted permission for a Bahamas Carnival road march to take place this month.

A letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Nassau Guardian, notes that the event is permitted to have up to 500 people.

The event is set for May 21 and will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Your event as described in your applications has been reviewed by the COVID-19 Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and was given approval,” it reads.

“However, no approval was granted for large groups congregating at Goodman’s Bay at the end of the event. The event should end promptly at 2 p.m. and participants disbursed as soon as possible.

“The preventive measures stated in your application are noted. We remind you to comply with these and those stated in the COVID-19 Health Services Rules for Preventative and Management of Community Spread, which includes the requirement of all attendees to be fully vaccinated and/or possess a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.”

The letter adds that the ministry has the right to revoke any and all approvals based on the epidemiological profile of the pandemic at the time of the event and the current capacity of The Bahamas’ health system.

It is dated April 27, 2022, and signed by Ministry of Health and Wellness Permanent Secretary Colin Higgs.

The letter is addressed to Rafael Dean, coordinator of Bahamas Carnival Road March Carnival Parade.

A bubble carnival event was held in November. It was the first carnival-like event to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020.

Bahamas Carnival was last held in 2019.