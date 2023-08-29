Carnival’s cruise port being built on GB to be called Celebration Key

Carnival Cruise Line announced yesterday that its new cruise port being built on Grand Bahama will be called Celebration Key, according to a statement from the company.

The cruise line has trademarked the name.

Carnival said it plans to release further details about the port, as well as beginning to sell the “first itineraries on at least ten ships from multiple home ports that will include a visit to Celebration Key”.

The company said the first cruises will call on Celebration Key in July of 2025.

“As Carnival gets ready to open itineraries in late September for cruises that will call on its highly-anticipated, exclusive cruise port destination on Grand Bahama, it revealed the name – Celebration Key – to guests, employees, travel advisors and Bahamian officials today,” the statement said.

“Celebration Key is the first port destination exclusively designed for Carnival Cruise Line guests, and its name is based on the vision for the destination to be a celebration of all that Carnival and The Bahamas has to offer for a memorable vacation.

“Once complete, it will be capable of welcoming two million guests each year.”

President of Carnival Cruise Line Christine Duffy said in the statement that the cruise line is working closely with the government and the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) to ensure the cruise port highlights the best of Grand Bahama and its culture, and infuses Carnival’s culture of fun.

“Invoking the natural beauty of Grand Bahama, every day at Celebration Key will be a celebration of our guests’ own making, with a variety of experiences and something for everyone,” said Duffy.

“Celebration Key will offer a uniquely Bahamian experience with an abundance of features and amenities, including a one-mile stretch of white sand beach, as well as Bahamian-operated retail, food and beverage options for Carnival guests to enjoy,” Duffy added.

According to Carnival, the new port will be able to accommodate two of Carnival’s Excel-class ships at the same time.

The statement said design, engineering and construction work on the port has already begun.