Carnival’s dredging complete, retailers being sought

Grand Bahama retailers hoping to partner with Carnival Grand Cruise Port and become part of the new port experience met with cruise line executives last week.

The meeting was held at the Grand Lucayan resort and was one of four open forums hosted by Carnival as it continues to update Grand Bahamians.

“The focus this evening really is to engage with the local community and potential retailers,” said Vice President of Destination Operations Juan Fernandez.

“We wanted to tell them a little bit more of what the project will be like and how they can do business with us. This gives us another chance to interact with the community and answer their questions.”

Questions from the business owners and entrepreneurs in attendance centered around areas such as licensing, the type of local artisan products desired and the use of passenger cards for purchases.

“It is good to have that back-and-forth,” Fernandez said.

“There wasn’t anything that we were not expecting from what was asked, because we have been engaging with the community and this just reinforces that we need to continue communicating.”

Fernandez estimated they are looking for 30 to 50 retailers at the site.

“We are working to finalize the numbers, but I’ll say right now it will be somewhere in the ball park of 30 to 50 retailers, likely on the higher end, that will be on site,” he said.

“In addition to that, there will be food and beverage operators [and] the shore excursion providers. The economic activity that Carnival will generate for the island will be much greater than just the retail.”

When Carnival Cruise Line broke ground in May 2022 at the Sharp Rock site, executives assured they would provide qualified candidates with opportunities to engage in design and engineering elements of the project.

They said that they also wanted to ensure that the port will reflect the culture and art of Grand Bahama and the broader Bahamian community.

“I am satisfied that I came to this meeting,” said artist and owner of SunCrafts Bahamas, Sylvie Carey.

“It answered a lot of the questions I had.”

Carey said one of her primary concerns was regarding terms of payment to retailers and/or vendors.

“It was really discouraging to hear some of the speculation going around about a 30-day payment,” she said.

“There was no clear information and I was really put off by it. But now that you can use cash or process your own credit card, it makes better sense.”

H. Rudy Sawyer, owner of Blue Green Outdoors Nature Tour Company, described the meeting as another one of Carnival’s good information sessions.

“My particular interest will be in October when they meet with excursion operators, but I am associated with a friend on the retail side, so, hence, I am here tonight,” said Sawyer.

“What Carnival is doing is going to be a great influence on this island. I have all the confidence that they are going to move along and do what they are planning to do, and I look forward to the progress as they move forward.”