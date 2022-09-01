Obituaries

Carol Angela Henry-Carroll

BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

 

DEATH NOTICE

 Death Notice for Carol Angela Henry-Carroll age 73years a resident of Lakeview Drive, Nassau, The Bahamas, passed peacefully at her residence on Friday, August 26, 2022.

She is survived by her loving husband; Dr. K. Larry Carroll; her children: Amanda, Keenan Jr. and Melissa; sisters: Judith Henry Porther and Valerie Smart of Trinidad brother: Dr. Ronald Henry of Trinidad; sisters-in-law: Margo Gongora and Yasmin Enache and numerous other family members and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Stapledon Gardens.

