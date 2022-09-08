Carol Patrice Bowe, age 58 years, a resident of Damian Walk West, Golden Gates II, will be held at 2pm, on Saturday, September 10th, 2022, at the graveside of Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road. Officiating will be Rev. T. G. Morrison, assisted by Bishop Kendal Simmons and Bro. Dwight Thompson.

Mother, sister, niece, cousin, friend, dental hygienist, good Samaritan, redeemed

Carol is Predeceased by parents: Bertram “Bert” Howard Bowe and Corine Pinder-Bowe; sisters: Rowena Bowe and Karen Lunn.

Left to cherish her beautiful memories are her Husband: Captain Glenroy Pratt; Children: Christopher Plakaris Jr and Cohrin “Tiffy” Taylor; Brothers (& spouses): Graillyn (Leslie) Bowe, Bertram (Anastacia) Bowe Jr., Retired Commodore Roderick (Joanne) Bowe; Sisters (& spouses): Joycelyn “Joyce” (O’Brien) Rolle, Deborah “Debbie” (Anthony) Strachan, Nicola “Nikki” (Dwight) Thompson, Jacqueline “Jackie” Hall, Gayle Bowe-John, Rhonda “Teddy” Higgs; Nieces: Samantha, Latoya, Britney, Tina, Lekeisha, & Taneisha Bowe, Kristine “Krissy” Reyes, Kristen “Lexi” Bowe, Tenille “Niellie” Desulme, Angel Strachan, Michelle Hall-Weir, & Dominique Hall-Rolle, Lisa Fowler-Ansong, Tracey & Annie Fowler, Martinique Shepard, Aaliyah Rolle, Antonia McPhee, Madisen and Mattea Bowe; Nephews: Bert Jr, Rashad & Travis Bowe, Dwayne Ferguson, Ezekiel “Zeke” Thompson, Marcian Shepard, Deallo Collie, Jonathan, Christopher and Grayden Bowe, Tamiko Fox-Lunn; Nephews-in-law: Brian Reyes, Antoine “Reggie” Desulme; Niece-in-law: Greer Bowe (Toronto, Canada); Grandniece: Alora “Lori” Desulme, Terrell, Melbria and Shacha Hall, Trevare, Genaye and Tatyana Sherman, Tramaine, Tracey, Fowler, Tyler; Grandnephews: Kevin Bowe, Asher ‘Ezzie” Desulme, Shiloh Reyes, Dario Kemp, Jovan McKenzie, Jave Rolle, Tristen Fowler; Adopted brother: Pastor T G Morrison; Sisters-in-law & Brothers in law: Rev. Dr. Nathaniel Pratt (Jennamae Pratt), Alberta Davis, Mable Dean, Dr. William Pratt Jr (Bernadette Pratt), Pastor Alma Russell, Minister Ellavese Godfrey (Deacon Kervin Godfrey), Eramae Adams (Nathaniel Adams Sr.), Ezra Pratt (Tanya Pratt), Benjamin Pratt (Monique Pratt), Esther Jackson, Florence Pratt-Meyer (Hartmut Meyer),Samuel Pratt,George Pratt,Ernest Pratt (Kimberley Pratt),Jessica McKinney (Dentry McKinney),Rolance Manuel Pratt (Linda Pratt); Aunt: Hazel Baillou, High Rock Grand Bahamas; Aunt-in-law: Inez “Sybil” Pinder; Uncle-in-law: Horatio Baillou, High Rock Grand Bahama; Paternal Cousins: Magdalene Sargent & family,Family of the late Al Neely of Mangrove Cay, Andros,Family of the late Alan Bowe,Family of the late Maxwell SA Turner,Family of the late Elaine Sands; Maternal Cousins: High Rock, Grand Bahama descendants of Henry & Ada Pinder,Family of Hazel Baillou,Family of the late Rev Arnold Pinder Sr, Family of the late Rosalee “Tita” Kemp, Family of the late Harold Pinder, Family of the late Ivan Pinder, Family of the late Inez Fox (Sandy Point, Abaco), Maria (Dorrington) Poitier & family; Godson: George Deveaux; God sister: Karen Lockhart; God brother: Philip Murphy; Neighbors of Sixth Street, Coconut Grove: Mattie McDonald & the Dean family of Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera,Mae Fawkes & family: Denie Fountain (childhood best friend), Icelyn Mackey, Patsy Fawkes, Myrtle Murphy & family: Claudelle, Dorey, Donna,Philip, Vivian Rahming & family: Paula, Marie, Dwight, Randy, Richard & ToniLate Alonzo Butler’s family: Tony, Jan, Valerie, Beneby family: Steve, Ann, EllaLockhart family: Sandra Lewis, Jasmine Cartwright, Pennerman family: Albrion, Timothy, Pressy & Shantell,Former Deputy Prime Minister Cynthia “Mother” Pratt,John Joseph & Family; Extended family & friends: Linda British & family, Endric & LaVerne Deleveaux & family, Shirley Burrows & family, Earla Bethel & family, Dr Greg & Karen Carey & family, Aaron & Karen Thompson & family, Alice Cooper & family, Lovaughn Wood & family, Douglas & Lachelle “Chelle” Thompson & family, Richard & Lois Trofort & family, Peter Thompson& family, Paul & Charmaine Thompson & family, Jason & Laniece Thompson & family, Derek & Darnell Osborne & family, Margo Moree & family, Jerome & Jean Gomez & family, Wellington & Patrice Chea & family, Prince & Roberta “Roddie” Turnquest-Albury & family, Hugh Sandiford & family, Bible Truth Fellowship family, Zion Baptist Church family, Christoper Plakaris Sr & family of the late George & Rosemarie Plakaris & family, Mrs Miller of Damian Walk West, Clive & Susan Daley of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Classmates of CC Sweeting Class of 1981 especially Kelly, Glendina & Jazz, James and Dorie Hanson, Rhode Island, Retired Lt. Cdr. Elvin Fowler, Retired Lt. Cdr. Marcus Evans and family, Plantation Baptist Church, Fort Lauderdale, FL, OpusVTR, Ft. Lauderdale FL, Helen Forbes & Family; Colleagues & Associates of Village Dental: Dr Cynthia Wood, Dr Sparkman Ferguson & the Bahamas Dental Council, former colleagues of MeDentco, Lewis Dental, Star Dental Clinic, Bahamas Othodontic Centre (Lavette & Olive) & Bishop Dr Woodley Thompson; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

There Will Be No Public Viewing.

Arrangements are being handled by Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads.