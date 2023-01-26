Funeral service for the late Caroline “Carolyn” Cleo Levarity age 81 years of Nina Crescent Road, Regency Park will be held at Christian Life Church #49 Seabreeze Lane on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at 11:00a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Jay Simms assisted by Elders Kirvy & Irene Ferguson. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Left behind to cherish her warm, fond memories are; her children: Lionel Jr. (Penelope) Levarity, Lynette (Solomon) Russell & Sharon Lockhart; Daughters- in-Law: Darnell Bosfield & Penelope Levarity; Grandchildren: Brandika Strachan, Laquant Russell, Darlecia and Nyiah Bosfield, Ann and Kathryn Levarity, Israel Beneby; Great Grandchild: Madisyn Mcintosh; Brothers: Samuel Bruce Miller Jr., Leonard Miller and Charles Stone all of Miami, Florida; Sisters: Brenda McKinney and Rhoda Miller Jackson of Miami Florida; Sisters- in-Laws: Lillis (Alpheus Sr.) Ramsey, Claudette (Tim) Bees; Brothers-In-Law: Alpheus Ramsey, Tim Bees and Sam Bronson; Nieces: Michelle (Derick) Ryan, Kimberley (Jerome) Rolle, Patrice (Lansan) Munroe, Rhonda Bees, Denise Levarity, Caron Levarity-Klein, Denise Levarity-Symonette, Dr. Andrea Ramsey; Nephews: Chester and Lawrence Finley, Nelson and Steven McKinney, Warren Jr., Gregory and Marcian Levarity, Giovanni Deveaux, Anthony, Adrian and Alpheus Ramsey Jr., Mark Gardiner, Sammy and Johnny Smith, James Bees; Grand Nieces & Nephews: Chareece McKinney, Deja Rolle, Synai Munroe, Madia, Ashley, Jade and Sarah Powell, Omar and Odessa Isaacs; Other Loving Relatives, Family and Friends Including: Arthur Johnson and Family, Gwendolyn Johnson and Family, Philip & Shirley Ferguson and Family,Johnnie Tynes, Stephanie Mackey, Margaret Thurston and family, Pastor Alfred Stewart and Family,Laverne Stewart, Kendall Butler, Mandy Mackey, Sandra Mackey, Shirley Ferguson, Daphane Barns,Susan Dean, Laretta and Patrice Knowles, Judy Turnquest, Ruthmae Bain, Stephane Cartwright, HubertJohnson, Jeffrey Johnson, Terryann Roamer, Merlean, Linda, Donna, and Tasha Johnson, Erickson,Thomas Ida “Lilla” and Marcus Miller, Alice Finley and family, Rosemary Ferguson, Sandra Dorsette,Laverne Miller, Mildrid Cooper-McKinney and family, Alice Rolle and family, Gloria Grant and Family, Steve Collie and Family, Gary Braithwaite, Corine Taylor, Roosevelt and Vivian Mckenzie, Una Burrows,Laverne Curtis, Sandra Dorsette, Delores Clarke, Patricia Minnis, Cheryl Rolle-Deleveaux, LionelWhitfield, Paula Miller, the Symonette Family, Delinois Alce and Family, Sedel Vedrine, Ideforte PetitJuene and Family, the Family of the late Errol Johnson, the Family of the late Joyce Reed, the Family ofthe late Annie Fawkes, the Family of the late Rev. Lavania Stewart, the Family of the late Charles andGeorge McKinney, the family of the late Salathiel Thompson, the Family of the late Enoch Mitchell, theFamily of the late Leonard Mackey, the Family of the late Gladys Butler, the Family of the late AlsaidaCurry, the Family of the late Gladwin and Alice Gray, the Family of the late Hilda Mackey, the Family ofthe late Ralph Thompson, the Family of the late Joseph and Isadora Bar, the Family of the late GeorgeMoxey, the Family of the late Jane Taylor, the Family of the late Ina Willis, the Family of the late AlfriedaButler-Ingraham, The Ludlow Street community, the Nina Crescent community, Millers and John MillerEleuthera Association, The Bannerman Town Eleuthera Community, the Faith Temple Church Family, TheEvangelistic Temple Church Family, The Calvary Bible Church Family, The New Mt. Zion Baptist ChurchFamily, the Christian Life Center (Ft. Lauderdale, FL.) Family; Voluntary Affiliations: Christian Life Church Soup Kitchen, Christian Life Church Grandmothers Club,Bethel Baptist Church Prayer Meeting Group, Jewels of Nassau Village, Calvary Bible Church LadiesWednesday Morning Bible Study Group, P.M.H. Yellow Bird Club, the Ranfurly Home for Children, TheSalvation Army Women’s Ministry, The Salvation Army over 60 Club, The Salvation Army OutreachMinistry.

MAY HER SOUL REST IN PEACE!

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.