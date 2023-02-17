Caroline Rochelle Thurston Lyles
DEATH NOTICE
Caroline Rochelle Thurston Lyles age 50 years of Dunmore Street died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday, February 9th, 2023.
She is survived by her husband: Dwight Lyles; daughter: Deshante Lyles; step children: Rayven, Lanae, Aaliyah and Ashley Lyles, Hannah Gatson, Shoshanna Lyles Barry; granddaughter: Azariah Ferguson; adopted daughter; Sarae Bain; father: Geno Arthur Thurston; mother in law: Sharon Lyles; father in law: Nolan Lyles; sisters: Christina Burrows, Claire, Bridgette Thurston Mills, Georgianna Thurston-Laroda, Romona Thurston, Krystle Thurston, Berry, Peggy Thurston, Tanya- Thurston Culmer, Tasha Thurston Moxey, Stacey Thurston & Shevette Lyles; brothers: Felix Bain, Geno Thurston, Derek, Ezra & Greg Hanna; numerous nieces and nephews to mention; other relatives The Neilly family, Whylly family, Hanna family, Laroda family, Lyles family and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.