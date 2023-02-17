DEATH NOTICE

Caroline Rochelle Thurston Lyles age 50 years of Dunmore Street died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday, February 9th, 2023.

She is survived by her husband: Dwight Lyles; daughter: Deshante Lyles; step children: Rayven, Lanae, Aaliyah and Ashley Lyles, Hannah Gatson, Shoshanna Lyles Barry; granddaughter: Azariah Ferguson; adopted daughter; Sarae Bain; father: Geno Arthur Thurston; mother in law: Sharon Lyles; father in law: Nolan Lyles; sisters: Christina Burrows, Claire, Bridgette Thurston Mills, Georgianna Thurston-Laroda, Romona Thurston, Krystle Thurston, Berry, Peggy Thurston, Tanya- Thurston Culmer, Tasha Thurston Moxey, Stacey Thurston & Shevette Lyles; brothers: Felix Bain, Geno Thurston, Derek, Ezra & Greg Hanna; numerous nieces and nephews to mention; other relatives The Neilly family, Whylly family, Hanna family, Laroda family, Lyles family and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.