Funeral Service for Carolyn Joan Dean, age 84 years, of Sunrise Way, Tall Pines will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, 10:00am at Smith’s Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, Kennedy Subdivision Road. Officiating will be Rev. Susanna Mackey assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads.

Due to Government COVID-19 regulations attendance at the Service is limited.

She is survived by her daughter: Gillian Bethel; grandchildren: Gerren (Cherilyn) and Andrée Raenette Bethel and Omar Paul (adopted); great grandchildren: Ivori Peet, Mataya and Xander Bethel, Nevaeh Paul (adopted); sister: Velma Cargill; nieces: Christine Longley, Miriam Sands, Enid (David) Munfus, Mynez (Christopher) Sherman, Vernice Cargill-Russell, Cora Cargill, Eula “Linda” (Shelmerdine) Cartwright, Marcia Farrington and Myra Sturrup, Vernell Harmon, Carolyn Correa, Mattie McDonald, Delma Miller, Patricia, Elizabeth, Yvette, Chrislyn, Nathania and Prisca Dean, Doreth (Ronald) Campbell, Wendy (Patrick) Conley, Terry Hanna, Deborah Mitchell, Shain (Gershwin) Wilkinson, Charmaine (Walter) Odom, Marva “Bonnie” (Tyrone) Ferguson, Giavanna (Gian) Smith; nephews: Chester and Craig (Tammy) Allen, Ephraim, Marcian (Diane), Dave, Anton and Marvin Cargill, Ricardo Sturrup, Larry, Randy [her godchild], Marvin, Melpert, Wendell II, Dwaling, Aubrey, Audley and Nathan Dean, Derek and Gilwithney Hanna, Keith Harris; numerous grandnieces and grandnephews including: Antoinette (Omische) Sears, Germaine “Precious” (Dario) Smith, Shelmernique Cartwright, Gregorinique Missick, Geneka and Gereka Sturrup, Krystal and Basilena Cash, Antoine (Jasmin) Sturrup, Ricardo Sturrup Jr., Shelmerdine Cartwright, Prince Farrington Jr., Rayangelo Seymour; numerous great grandnieces and great grandnephews including: Yasmin McQueen, Asharan (Kenny) Moss, Antoinae Sturrup, Celine Sturrup, Brittany Gomez, Tylah Smith, Tamyah Smith, Kendia Sears, Antoine Sturrup Jr, Christian Sturrup, Jarad Sturrup, Jovan Hepburn, Dario Smith Jr., Omische Sears II; sister-in-law: Edith Hanna; brothers-in-law: Anthony “Tony” (Bertha) and Nathaniel (Vernita) Dean; cousins & their families including: Kathleen Minnis, Margaret (Ralph) Foreskin, Barbara Kemp, Sonia Taylor, Betty Kelly, Rosemarie McIntosh, Kermit McCartney, Stephanie McCartney. Jermaine McCartney, Amanda Moncur and the McCartney and Allen families from Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera.

Other relatives and friends: Mavis Cargill, Alrena Cargill, Yvette Cargill, Geneva Sturrup, Allerdyce Strachan and family, Gardenia Hepburn and family, Gwen Robertson and family, Gail Hepburn and family, Heather Johnson, Una Romer and family, Esther Brown and family, Angela Butler and family, Rev. Jacob Hanna and the Varick Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church family, Rev. Kendal Mackey and the Shaw Temple A.M.E. Zion Church family, Rev. Susanna Mackey and Smith’s Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church family, Rev. Jennifer Carey & Rev. Ordette Wells Simms and Holy Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church family, Pastor Colin Newton and family, Rev. Kelli Jolly and the Methodist Church of the Good Shepherd (MCCA) family.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets, on Thursday April 21, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and at Smith’s Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, from 9:00a.m. to service time.

Current Emergency COVID-19 regulations are in effect.

Social Distancing and Face Masks will be enforced.