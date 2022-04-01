Cartwright condemns Munroe’s comments

Free National Movement (FNM) Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright yesterday condemned comments made by Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe who said that the four-year prison sentence imposed on a man who impregnated a 14-year-old was too long because the victim willingly had sex with the man.

“His opinions on consent are repugnant and have no place in a civilized country,” Cartwright said in a statement.

“What the minister should be doing as a lawmaker is advocating for stronger laws to protect children, and a no- tolerance approach as the minister of national security, as opposed to alerting child predators as to how they can beat the system.

“If he cannot advocate on behalf of protecting children and law abiding citizens, then he should reconsider his current career choice.

“The prime minister must urgently rein his national security minister in.”

On Monday, a 40-year-old man was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to five counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with the girl, the result of a plea deal.

“If I were advising the accused and someone gets seven years for raping somebody, I wouldn’t be advising my client to agree to four years for unlawful intercourse, because I would say that if we go to court, you would say to the judge, ‘He didn’t rape her. She consented,’” Munroe said when asked about the issue.

Munroe said, “If you were to rape a virgin and if you were to rape a prostitute, both are rape, but you’re likely to be awarded a higher sentence for raping a nun than raping a prostitute.

“That’s just what the case was.”

Munroe argued that having sex with a person under the age of consent “is not rape” and said that he does not understand the controversy over the issue.

“It’s not rape,” he said.

“The issue is that you’re being punished because the person is under the age of consent.”

Munroe added, “The charge was unlawful sexual intercourse, which means that it’s not rape, which means that you are being punished because as a big man you shouldn’t be having sex with anybody under 16.

“If the person is under 16, if you force them, they would still charge you with sex with somebody under 16.

“But the sentencing court would say that you forced this person; they didn’t initiate it, so you will get a higher sentence than somebody who initiates it with you.”

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Franklyn Williams was asked to provide insight into why prosecutors agreed to the plea deal. He said, “We have a generation of highly sexualized young people – whether through media or association and who, because of parental inattention, lack of parental oversight and, in some cases, tacit encouragement and acquiescence – engage in risky behaviors. The facts of this case dictated the course taken.”

Williams later clarified his comments, stating he was “making a general observation”.

“I was in no way blaming this young lady,” he said.