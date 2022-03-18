Cartwright: I got instructions from higher authorities on authority spending

Addressing the controversy surrounding his time at the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority, former executive chairman, Shanendon Cartwright, said yesterday that “higher authorities” played a significant role in the issues with over-budgeting at the authority.

Cartwright also noted that the authority, which is only eight years old, has never remained within its budget under any administration.

“I want to thank Hon. Alfred Sears, the member for Fort Charlotte, whose reputation precedes him, for the sincerity, objectivity and political maturity one would come to expect from a senior statesman, by acknowledging two very important aspects of the ongoing conversation on the authority,” he said in the House of Assembly during debate on the midyear budget statement.

“The first, noting that the over-budgeting and excess spending resided with both the Christie PLP administration and the FNM Minnis administration.

“As a matter of fact, from its inception, from year one to date, the authority has never stayed within budget.

“Secondly, on the decision to exceed the budgeted amount in the 2021/2022 budget, as I had stated, I made no unilateral decision and as the honorable member stated in this honorable house, and I quote, ‘I know the member for St. Barnabas has been put in a difficult spot, but for those of us who know how government runs, it could not be you, Sir, alone.’

“In addition, the honorable member for Fort Charlotte said, ‘The honorable member for St. Barnabas has taken a blow beyond his authority.’

“Madame Speaker, on both scores he was right. I got instructions and directives from higher authorities, and I will leave that right there.”

The authority and Cartwright have come under scrutiny in recent months over pre-election contracts and consistent overspending in the millions of dollars between 2019 and 2021.

In the House of Assembly on Wednesday, Prime Minister Philip Davis said the authority awarded contracts to people with no equipment and no employees, as he repeated his accusation that the former government used the entity as a “slush fund”.

Last month in the House, Sears suggested that contract approvals made ahead of the last election that exceeded the authority’s budget could only have been done with the authorization of Dr. Hubert Minnis, who was prime minister and minister of finance.

Cartwright said yesterday, “I deny and reject any suggestions or accusations that I participated in any willful wrongdoing or knew of any wrongdoing.

“There has been lacking sufficient context to assess the issues stemming from the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority that have come up in the public domain – context and understanding that would illustrate the number of process and system issues that existed from the inception of the authority started by the PLP in 2014.

“And let me just say, I don’t believe in a revisionist type of history. That’s not my suggestion. I am making the point that the issues that emanate from the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority — many of the issues — have bridged both administrations. That’s the point that I am making.

“Many improvements were made during both but some still remain, and this government will have the opportunity to address them.”