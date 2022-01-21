Cassava Entertainment and artist Allan Pachino Wallace commissioned painting ‘Junkanoo – Pandemic 2020’, released as 50 limited edition posters

For two years, the Junkanoo parades at Boxing Day and New Year’s Day have been canceled, due to concern for public safety, and to try to contain the spread of COVID-19. For some people, this was a wise decision made in the interest of public safety – for others, it was a disaster, according to architect Pat Rahming. He said for many people, the Junkanoo parades are not only an opportunity to get together to celebrate the festive season or to assemble to watch their favorite Junkanoo group, but the best chance to experience and enjoy the strongest reminder of their membership in the Bahamian family. Rahming said while there are many who feel there is much more to creative heritage than the competitive parades, he said the loss of the parades left an emotional void in the hearts of most Bahamians.

With that in mind, Rahming and Cassava Entertainment decided the historic moment should be memorialized, and commissioned a painting by noted Bahamian artist Allan Pachino Wallace which has been titled “Junkanoo – Pandemic 2020”. Cassava Entertainment has since made the paintings available to collectors and Junkanoo enthusiasts, having commissioned multi-discipline artist Tamika Galanis to produce 50 limited edition posters of the painting, each of which will be signed and numbered by Wallace. For further information, email pandemicpainting@gmail.com.