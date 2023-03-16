Funeral service for Castello Deangelo Delancy, 32 yrs., a resident of Carlos Close off Dorsett Street, will be held at St.Anselms Catholic Church, Bernard Road, on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Fr. Noel Clarke. Interment follows in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads.

He will be sorely missed by his father: Dwayne Delancy; grandparents: Vincent and Genevieve Paul, Blanche Demeritte; sisters: Nakisha Hall-Harris, Selina and Tanisha Delancy; brother: Dwayne Delancy; nephews: Tyrek and Romaine; nieces: Marcheneke, Marcia, Romia and Romaya; aunts: Amanda Hield, Monique Paul, KaystonDelancy and Helen Percentie; uncles: Javie, Leonardo and Devon Paul, DencilDemeritte, J.J. Percentie, Carlton Delancy, Samuel Adderley; grandaunt: Eva Rolle; granduncle: Raymond Chea; cousins & their families: A’Charniko Evans, AshienStorr, Rashad & Devon Paul Jr, Kenrick, Keron, Theon and Kendryse Arthur, Renae, Ashien Jr, Simone, Santushi, Antoinette Romney, Olive Mackey, Cherrry Ann Knowles, Rosana Pooran, CapucineArmally, Gloria Moss, Ambrosine Ingraham, Anselm Chea, Joan Marc, Jeffrey Huchinson, Serena Newchurch, Paulamae Cooper, Ritchie, Nathan, Judy and Abraham Newchurch, Chriscola Johnson, Charmaine James, Anaclado, Suzette, James, Meredith, Tershanka, Nadia, Hedemae, Gloria, Florence and Joe Smith, Donald Ferguson, Dorithea Davis-Rahming, children of the late Thelma Smith, children of the late Lilis Anderson.

Other relatives & friends: Therio Henfield, Sheila Fernander& family, Agatha Pratt, Elizabeth Darville & family, Doan Davis & Family, Edwin Ferguson, residents of Dorsette St, Step & Grant Streets.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday.