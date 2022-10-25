Casuarina closed for workers’ safety

Despite a number of delays, All Bahamas Construction Ltd. (ABC), the contractor hired by Lucaya Service Company (LUSCO) to repair the 47-year-old Casuarina Bridge, is still on track for the 2023 first quarter completion date, said LUSCO Chief Executive Officer Charisse Brown.

In an October 17 statement, LUSCO announced a full closure of the bridge to traffic, beginning the next day, on instruction from the engineers.

According to the statement, motorists needing to travel to the eastern end of the island to access their properties or for business were to utilize the Sir Jack Hayward Bridge coming off the Grand Bahama Highway or Fortune Drive.

Bridge users were further advised that the four-way lane causeway will be closed until November 1. LUSCO apologized for the detour and thanked the motoring public for their patience.

This recent shutdown follows several lane closures and is at least the second full closure of the bridge since the repair work began last year.

When contacted for comment on the progress of the restoration and the reason for the complete lane closure, Brown said the engineers of record recommended the shutdown as a safety precaution.

“The work that is being undertaken now is just one phase of the construction repairs,” she said.

“The contractor is currently installing the anchor blocks for the seawall retaining wall under the bridge. The concern is that potential vibrations from traffic crossing the bridge can loosen material, which can harm the construction workers during the installation of the anchor blocks.”

The closure is for the protection of the workers, she stressed.

LUSCO, a subsidiary of Bahamas Development Company Limited (DEVCO), which oversees the restoration, said the work was necessary to repair wear and tear as well as the damage caused by the high winds and storm surge of Hurricane Dorian.

On November 19, 2021, LUSCO executives and the principal of ABC signed the contract for the repair and restoration of the Casuarina Bridge.

At that time, Integrated Building Services (IBS), which provided consultation on the bridge’s superstructure and civil components, was contracted as the engineer of record for the reconstruction project.

At the contract signing, LUSCO advised that parts of the navigational railings at the Casuarina Bridge had been dislodged and portions of the structure were visible, and other parts were submerged and may impede or obstruct navigation.

The Casuarina Bridge crosses the Grand Lucayan Waterway with a 27-foot vertical clearance.

To assist mariners, LUSCO has erected navigational signs in the area as restorative construction continue.

Since 1975, the Casuarina Bridge has served Grand Bahama communities by connecting the Grand Bahama Highway to East Sunrise Highway.

Brown said the contractor is working feverishly to complete the renovations.

However, she added that because of the advanced age of the bridge, it was necessary to conduct a full structural assessment.

“That assessment has been completed and the recommendations incorporated into the design,” Brown explained, when asked about the reason for the delays.

She added that LUSCO is pleased that the work is progressing as scheduled.

While some motorists expressed frustration over the continued closures, use of one lane and length of time for repairs to be completed, Howard Major, who drives the bridge to and from his home on Ingrave Drive, said he is pleased that some work is finally being done on the bridge.

“It is about time some maintenance work is being done to the bridge,” Major said.

“I believe because the structure has been around for quite a while, the contractors are taking their time to make sure the work is done right.”

Major said that while the detours may be upsetting, they are necessary.

“So, I do not think of it as a problem, just as long as they get it done properly,” he said.