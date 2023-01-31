Cat Island gets passport office

Officials opened a satellite passport office on Cat Island yesterday.

It is the seventh passport office to be opened in The Bahamas, outside of New Providence.

Prime Minister Philip Davis, who is also the member of Parliament for Cat Island, officially opened the office.

“It is important because these are Bahamians,” Davis said.

“One of the commitments made then by the Progressive Liberal Party under the leadership of Sir Lynden Pindling was to ensure that there will be universal access to government services without any discriminatory or lowering of standards in the family of islands.

“That commitment though has been slow in being achieved. I think we have the opportunity to achieve that and that will be our mandate here, so the passport office is a service that is required in the Family Islands.

“We launched several years ago in 2016 where residents in Cat Island could get their birth certificates, and so the next step [was] getting the passport office open. It’s about five years late but better late than never, and it’s here now.”

Passport offices exist on Grand Bahama, Abaco, Eleuthera, Exuma, Long Island, Inagua and now Cat Island.

Davis also announced planned upgrades to the New Bight and Arthur’s Town airports.

“I intend very shortly to renovate the airstrip in Arthur’s Town,” he said during the opening ceremony for the passport office.

“That’s going to be done as quickly as possible because we are about to start the major renovations within a few months for the extensive expansion of New Bight Airport.

“All of the engineers and the architects and whoever is necessary to ensure that came down for the town meeting tonight, so we could get that out of the way and work could start within months.

“The work up here should be starting soon to ensure that while that’s going on, we’ll have Arthur’s Town available for flights coming in.

“I also want to say Arthur’s Town airport ain’t closing either(sic). We will be renovating it to ensure that we can accommodate flights and accommodate persons who want to be here to come to the north because of the cost, of course, of coming from the north to the south and the south to the north.

“The way it’s looking, we should be able to have shovel in the ground no later than May of this year.”

Davis also toured the site of an asphalt plant that will assist with a road paving project on the island, as well as the site of a sports complex that is expected to be built soon.