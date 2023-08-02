Cat Island Regatta expected to be hugely successful for businesses

With hotels on the island booked out, the 67th annual Cat Island Regatta is shaping up to be hugely successful, according to Island Administrator Kate Williamson, who said yesterday that the three-day festival will give Cat Island a much needed economic boost.

Even with additional flights into the island, flights have also been sold out since last weekend, ahead of the start of the regatta on Friday.

“We are looking forward with keen anticipation and great expectation for this 67th regatta,”

Williamson said.

“Our country is in a celebratory mood, since this year marks our 50th independence.

“We look forward to residents, descendents, friends and International guests experiencing the Bahamian culture with us to the fullest.”

Williamson said the Cat Island Regatta is expected to attract hundreds of visitors.

“As a result our economy will explode, bringing relief to all vendors and stakeholders who make this event possible,” Williamson continued.

“I am told that hotels, guest houses and car rentals are sold out.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis, who represents Cat Island, will be honored during the festivities.

Williamson said Cat Islanders have been looking forward to this year’s regatta for some time.

“Additionally, we look forward to clean fun and fellowship in a crime free and accident free zone. This is an opportunity to show appreciation to our Prime Minister and Member of Parliament Philip Edward Davis for his unwavering support to sailing, our national sport and the district of Cat Island.

“Further it is my hope that Bahamians attending this year’s event become enthusiastic about sailing and take up the mantle to embrace the sport, rather than being spectators only. By doing so, the sport of sailing will live on for generations to come.”

Some hotel properties on the island said they have been booked out for regatta weekend months in advance.

Yvonne Rolle, of Rollezz Villas Beach Resort, said the regatta provides a wonderful opportunity for Cat Island businesses to increase sales.

She said after several hard years, due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses are just beginning to get back on their feet.

“Everyone is looking forward to the regatta,” she said. “It’s a time of fun and fellowship.

“I hope Bahamians and visitors alike will support Cat Island businesses.”