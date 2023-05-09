Catch of a lifetime: Bahamian is named ‘Angler of the World’

After years of being a competitive angler, Grand Bahama resident David Fingland became the first Bahamian to be declared Top Angler in the 2023 Offshore World Championship (OWC) Sportfishing Tournament.

“I feel on top of the world having won that tournament,” Fingland said.

“It’s one of your dreams, as a fisherman, as an angler, to be invited to that tournament and then actually win it.”

The veteran angler admitted that he’s aspired to compete for over 20 years.

Over its 23 years, the OWC Sportfishing Tournament has attracted fishing enthusiasts from around the world to test themselves among the best of the best.

Fingland, 72, explained that participating in the OWC can be a difficult task as the tournament is invitation-only. For a person to participate, they must be a part of a team that has won designated qualifying events such as Battleground Bahama Yellowfin Tuna Tournament or previous OWC tournaments.

Invited teams can then compete for the titles of Top Team or Top Boat Charter while anglers can contend for Top Angler or heaviest catch for tuna or mahi-mahi.

“I’ve always wanted to go there, but, of course, you have to win the [qualifying] tournament to go there,” he said.

“… I came second, I came third, but I never actually won it until 2013.”

As a previous 2013 International Light Tackle Tournament winner, Fingland was able to participate in the 2014 OWC tournament with an all-Bahamian team. Though he did not win, the angler stayed determined and was given another chance in 2016.

“My Bermuda buddies, they called me and said, ‘Hey, we’re one man short. You know, you’re a friend of ours. Would you like to join us?’” Fingland explained.

“I said, ‘of course,’ because having won the tournament in 2003, they automatically get an invitation for the rest of their life.”

With his team, Fingland went on to compete in the OWC for four years, but the win remained just out of reach until now, his fifth year.

The 2023 tournament was held in Quepos, Costa Rica, at the Marina Pez Vela from April 16 to April 21. Fingland described the competition as stiff as 28 other teams made up of 135 anglers contended for the titles.

The global event attracted winning teams from Brazil, Canada, Cape Verde, the Cayman Islands, Mexico, Panama, Jamaica, and the United States.

Scores were determined by the category of fish caught and released. Blue, black, striped marlin and swordfish were 500 points each while 200 points were given for sailfish and spearfish.

Teams were also able to gain additional points depending on the weight of any yellowfin or big-eye tuna or mahi-mahi caught.

Each catch was required to be video recorded, documented, then submitted for review.

Fingland admitted that he was initially anxious about the tournament’s outcome, but soon found his flow.

“The fishing was slow this year,” he detailed.

“Other years, it’s been much, much bigger. The catch was much greater.

“…You know I just got lucky, it seemed that my rods just got the strikes.”

At the end of the tournament, Fingland had caught and released six sailfish and two blue marlins for a total of 2,200 points beating second-place winner Yves LeCourt by 400 points for the 2023 Top Angler award.

As the first-place winner, he was given a Garmin Quatix 7 watch, a custom OWC teak cigar box, fishing gear, and his now-most-prized possession – a King Sailfish mount trophy.

Though his team placed 13th, the top angler said that this win made his competitive spirit stronger as he wishes to compete again.

He said that to take part in the OWC, one of the four original [winning] members has to be part of the team which may not be possible.

“We’re not spring chickens anymore, so this might be the last tournament [as a team] but if they can make it next year, I’ll be there.”

If he is unable to contend next year, he notes that he’s willing to take on the qualifiers once again.

“I’d have to win another tournament,” he said.

“There’s a West End tournament. The Wahoo tournament [the Old Bahama Bay Charity Cup] has now been given qualifying status, so maybe this year, in November, it’ll give me another chance.”