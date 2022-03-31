FUNERAL ANNOUNCMENT

Funeral service for the late Catechist Charles Howard Miller age 88 years of Saunders Road and formerly of Arthur’s Town, Cat Island will be held on Friday, April 1st, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Cockburn Street. Officiating will be Officiating Venerable Archdeacon Keith N. Cartwright, Rector, St Agnes Church Assisted by Rev’d. Fr. Ruel J. Strachan, Assistant Curate, St. Agnes Church. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Gladstone road.

Left to cherish his memories is his Stepmother: Rev Laura Miller

Sons: Steve, Christopher, Lynden, Fritzgerald, Spencer, Arrandale -Roger, Jefferson, Brian, Darryl & Montez, Leroy Miller.

Daughters: Jennifer Moss & Dianna Cartwright

Grand Children: Katia, Dominique, Wellington, Schanttia (Todriq) Coaxum, Benson-Theo, Camisha, Candice, Demika (Withsean) Brown, Rashad, Antay, Jefferson Jr, Shannon, Spencer Jr, Terrell, Brandon, Brittany, Kayden, Termaine, Darryl jr , Darcie, Shantell, Travis, Dominique, Crystal, Rhonda, Claude, Kerron, Catoya, Vestrinique, Montez jr, Kylah, Montel, Deonna, Daria ,Darius,Demetrius.

Forty (40) Great Grand Children

Daughter in Law: Bridgette, Charlene, Shantel, Shawn, kerryann, kesha

Son in-law: Dario Cartwright

Brothers: Sammay & Kenneth Miller

Sisters: Drucilla Kemp, Clara Walker, Rhoda Rolle

Sisters in Law: Sada Miller, Emily Smith, Reta Morley

Brother in Law: Floyd Walker

Nieces & Nephews: Ann (John) Robinson, Peggy (Raymond) Knowles, Thrale (Dewey) Carey , Monique Green Cassandra & Agatha Forbes, Vardlee (Kenu) Cargill, Enita (Bisp.Samuel) Rolle, Monique (Shaldon) Storr, Sonya Williams, Shakeia Thompson, Falon Walker, Ida Strachan, Loretta Carey, Estella (Kim) Smith, Kathrine Smith, Marilyn Davis, Constance, Susan Margarette, Fredrika, Rosyln Knowles, Deandre, Kenneth jr, Kenton, Kendrick, Tyrell (Shantell), Anthon ( Anastacia ) Miller, Lynn (Monique) Forbes, Jeff (Monique) Green, Andrew Mckenzie, Robert Russell, Devon ( Elaine) Kemp, Eldreko Thompson, Sharniree Dames, Wayne, Willie Jr, Hercules Knowles, David, Samuel & Wilfred Smith, Haywood & Bertum Morley; Extended Family and friends: Father Cartwright, Cannon Warren Rolle, Roosevelt Culmer, Henry Dean, Father Gomzes, Rev. T.G. Morrison& Family, Pastor Terry and Pastor Sandra Straps , Mrs. King, Kevin (Chick)Rolle, Deon & Donna Wright, Roosevelt Minns, Cyril Hanna, Jeffery Wilson, Derrick Lewis, Peggy Gibson &family, Ms Grace &family, Norma Turnquest &family, Rhonda Duncombe, North Cat Island Development Association, Paulette Daley, Wheatly Wilson, Marion Rolle, Sharon Byfield, ACW & ACM, Lenora Brennen, Tonya Williams, Chearron Marret & Family, Hugh O’Brian, Charles Williams, Chris wright, Johnny, Thelma Newman, Patrice Bain, Miriam Johnson, Bopper, St, Agnes Church Community, Rock Crusher Community, Betty Bullard, Anthony Wallace & Family, Inzes Miller, Kareem & Dr. Jasmine Bowe, Dr. Kevin Simmons & Montague Medical, Sharron & Sean Knowles, Stacie Lowe, Beatrice Seymour, Shane Lewis, Hog Head Association, Lauders st Preur, Keith Collie & family, Sandra Moss & family, Starsheema Smith, Iolanthe Bauld , Rock Crusher Association and many others to many to mention.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. at 5:00 p.m.