Funeral Service for the late Catechist Clayton Edward Newbold, age 75,of Garden Hills # 3 will be held on Friday 11th November, 2022 at 11:30 am at St. Gregory’s The Great Anglican Church, Carmichael Road. Clebrants, Rev. Canon Sebastian Campbell, Archdeacon James Palacious, Fr. Dwight Bowe, Fr. Berkley Smith, and Fr. Neil Nairn. Cremation will follow.

Memories will forever live in the hearts and minds of his, Wife: Leanna; Children: Nadia Patton, Nadene & Denise Newbold, and Daphneé Williams; Son-in-law: Percival Patton; Grandchildren: Breanna, Paige, Quincy, Jr., Nathan, Lindsay, Giovanne and Dior; Great Grandchildren: Tersean and Paris; Sisters: Barbara Holder (Bertel) & Gloria Riley; Sisters-in-Law: Beverly & Verna Russell, Caroline Johnson (Basil), Charlene Bain, Audrey Bullard (Sidney), Mildred Lafleur (Rzepka), Judith Smith; Brothers-in-Law: Frederick, Reginald (Michelle) & Alexander (Anne) Smith; Nieces: Jeanette Rahming, Christine Greene, Krystal Rolle, KC (Wallace), Sanlisa Dean (Andrew), Dr. Dawn Russell-Hermanns (Josef), Melissa & Shavantae Lynes, Mishelene Mitchell (Daniel), Angel Cash, Jayda & Tempest Armbrister, Jodie Webb, Annaka Rahming, Toya Rolle, Dania Clarke (Francis), Sherry Stevenson (Ronnie), Patrice Riley, Shenique Mckenzie (Azard), Linda Lee (Terrence), Caroline Brown (Benson), Theola Brooks, Keva Maguire, & Sherelle Johnson, Veronica Ferguson (Dr. Wilfred), Denise Knowles, Romaine & Claudia Webb (deceased), Morgan Ferguson, Jade Basden, Philipa Mackey, Jay Brown, Rhonda Smith (Bran), Nicole Stubbs, Danisha Scott; Nephews: Neil (Rosalina), Aneyron (Shanique) & Timothy (Noelle) Russell, Sidney Russell II, Abdul Armbrister, Brent (Novhette), Art Youman & Latney Russell, Montey Riley, Michael (Marsha), Larry (Stephanie), Riley, Michael (Denise), Andrew (Crsytal) & Christopher (Christene) Holder, Al Jennings (Shaneicaa), Lyndon Hepburn, Brad Collins, Revis Stubbs; Numerous Grandnieces, Grandnephews, Cousins, relatives, and friends including: Betty Stubbs & Family, Beverly Smith & Family, Minns-Smith Family, Madge Smith, Dorothy & Dereka Moultrie, Irene Smith-Rolle, Moses Smith & Family, Mack Smith & Family, C-K Smith & Family, Nathalie Bonamy & Family, Ishka Rolle & Family, Catherine Collins & Family, Mary Farrah-Basden & Family, Rose Farrah Huyler & Family, Anthony Farrah, Nae & Brittney Smith, Bernadette Rolle & Family, Paul King & Family, Archdeacon James Palacious & Family, Rudolph Pratt & Family, Delores Clarke & Family, Beverley Saunders & Family, Palmer Cleare & Family, The Collins & Jones Family, Alban Smith & Family, Anya Smith & Family, Eugene Bonamy & Family, John Burrows & Family, Tianna Rahming & Family, The Newbold Family, The Webb Family, The Stuart Family, The Nairn Family, The Larrimore Family, The Russell Family, The Scott Family, The Patton Family, The Poitier Family, The Storr Family, Dean Family, Quincy Smith, The Community of Cat Island especially Arthur’s Town & Orange Creek Settlement, The Parish of St. Gregory The Great Anglican Church, St, James Anglican Church, Water & Sewerage Corporation, Providence Law, The Ministry of National Security, & The Peony Lane community; Godchildren: Apostle Preston Collins, Jerry Rolle, Ramon Cumberbatch, Ebony Bonamy, Asahan Dorsette, and Tanya Larrimore; Special Thanks: Dr. Keisha Smith (Primary Care Physician), Dr, Ilsa Grant (The Renal House), Dr. Ferguson, Dr. Jones & Nurse Moss (PMH: A&E).

Please accept our sincere apology for anyone not cited.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Thursday November 10th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.