Death Notice for Cathaleen Phyllis Newman age 64 years, a resident of Cowpen Road, passed peacefully at the Princess Margaret Hospital, on Tuesday, August 01, 2023.

Cherished memories of her are held in the hearts of her husband: Cardinal Newman; son: Dwayne Newman; daughter: Bernadette and Kevin Collins; grandchildren: Dwayne Newman Jr., Gabrielle, Aaron, Kyle and Kai Collins; two brothers: Robert Griffin and Brian Moxey; brother and sisters-in-law: Linda Griffin, Dale Moxey, April Burrows, Abby, Linfield, Barbara, Charlotte and Prescola Newman; cousins: Tiffany and Ramon Sweeting, Sharon and Phil Carusi; step-sisters and brothers Judy, Marilyn, Terrance and Willard Moxey; numerous nieces and nephews: Precious Salva Gordon, Ruie Symonette, Pauline Wong, Mitzi Swaby, Lorna Wells, Dr. McQuay at Oaktree Medical Centre, Dr. Carey, Dr. Haliday and Nurse Hepburn at the Oncology Department of The Princess Margaret Hospital and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Private Service was held.