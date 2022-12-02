BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES and CREMATORIUM

Funeral Service

Funeral Service for the late Catherine “Cathy” Victoria Knowles age 69 years a resident of Danottage Estates and formerly of Long Island, who died on November 15, 2022, will be held on Saturday, December 03, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at Central Gospel Chapel, Christie and Dowdeswell Streets. Officiating will be Pastor-Elder William Knowles Jr., assisted by Elder William Knowles Sr. and Pastor-Elder Darron Halliday. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

So many loved ones are left to cherish memories of Cathy including her Son: Nick Knowles; Daughters: Amanda Knowles and Nickia Sargent; Daughter-in-Love: Sacha Hadland; Grandchildren: Timothy Knowles, Neeko Sargent, Aurora Knowles and Seren Knowles; Guard Dog: Rambo; Brothers: Allan, Jeffrey, William, Delbert and Martin Knowles; Sisters: Zerlie Chin, Ellen Allen and Tena Roberts; Brothers-in-Law: Peter Chin, Paul Allen, Kenneth Roberts and Charles Moss; Sisters-in-Law: Sylvia, Dianne, Patronella, Claudia, Glenda and Melony Knowles; Nephews: Paul and Mark (Irina) Chin, Clint, Allan Jr., Shayne (Anastasia), Ryan (Patricia), Krys (Shameka), Shawn (Robin), Brent (Cindy), Trevor (Kai), Quint, Desmond (Lauren) Knowles, Neal Adderley, William Jr. (Symphony), Jonathan (Amy), Irvin (Mischa) and Jessie Knowles, Jeremy Moss, Theo and Trae Roberts; Nieces: Claudia Cartwright (Mario), Felicity and Suzette Knowles, Crystal Cartwright (Jerry), Melanie Cartwright, Melinda Knowles, Monique Cardona, Raquel Farrington, Kaarisa Knowles and Kenvia Roberts; Close Relatives and Friends: Agnes Wright, Agatha Simms, Cindy Armbrister, Susan, Keith and Kevin Cartwright, Sandra Cartwright, Gail Bethel, Maxine Rahming, Shirley Russell, Matthew and Peter Burrows. Rosie Knowles, Jennifer Hadland, Audrey Johnson, Agatha Dean and Breanna Pratt, Marilyn Moss, Margaret Johnson (Ms. J), Colin Davis, Alvarez Brown, Arnold Bain, Selwyn Estwick, Peter Whitfield, Michael Coleby, Reggie Bridgewater, Dr. Nwosa, Wesley, Alicia, HCB staff, Rubin’s staff, Studio M staff and the Elders, Deacons, Brothers and Sisters of Central Gospel Chapel.

The family requests bright colours be worn at the service.





Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets, on Friday, December 02, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and at the Church on Saturday December 03, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service.

Current Emergency COVID-19 regulations are in effect.

Social Distancing and Face Masks may be enforced.