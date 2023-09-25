Catholic Board of Education has a new director

Expect anything – that was one of the “nuggets” that new Catholic Board of Education (CBE) Director Dr. Alexandria Roberts-Bowe received from retired director Claudette Rolle.

Then there was the lesson from COVID which brought with it many challenges and the level of loss and fear that impacted their communities.

“It has heightened my awareness of our interconnectedness and the need to be prepared. I have learned to be ready for any eventuality, and to always have a contingency plan in place,” said Roberts-Bowe.

While she says she has always been organized and a planner, she said the COVID pandemic heightened those personal attributes.

Roberts-Bowe officially assumed the directorship on September 1 and said she was acutely aware that she has been charged with a mammoth responsibility.

“For me, this is grounded in faith and requires intuitiveness, meticulous attention to detail and commitment – all of which I acknowledge with great humility, cognizant that my actions have immense implications,” said Roberts-Bowe.

“My vision is that our scholars are able to demonstrate their academic capabilities in ways far beyond their performance on assessments. Additionally, it involves continued enhanced performance and growth with emphasis on our responsibility to be good stewards of God’s creations, experiential education, recognition of our interconnectedness, a renewed dedication to excellence and the call to be of service.”

With each school culture different, Roberts-Bowe said the CBE philosophy is shared and consistent throughout their family of schools which she said are guided and driven by a strong belief that education involves more than sharing facts.

“For us, the process of learning is essential and must view the intellectual, spiritual, and physical dimensions of our scholars. No matter the Catholic school, our aim is to support our scholars in the journey toward self-actualization. Our schools are committed to be developing students to be Christian leaders who are environmentally conscious, academically capable, loving individuals who are centered and recognize the importance of being healthy life-long learners.”

Weeks into the new academic year, Roberts-Bowe’s advice to students is that manners and respect are important and will help them throughout their life’s journey.

“Believe in yourself, give your best, and never be afraid to ask for assistance.

“I believe that the beginning of a new school year offers much hope for our scholars and stakeholders. It brings an opportunity to begin afresh, make positive changes and for a more intentional approach to the teaching and learning process.”

Her advice to teachers is to remember to identify the needs of their scholars.

“Always be intentional and provide many opportunities for your scholars to experience learning.”

She also thanked educators for their commitment to the CBE system and encouraged them to remember to take time to care for themselves. She said they matter to the Board.

The new CBE director was in 2003 appointed principal at St. Vincent de Paul School in Grand Bahama under the leadership of former CBE director Claudette Rolle. At the time she said neither of them imagined she would one day hold the position of director. But she says she believes her preparation began then.

“Claudette Rolle was an exceptional servant leader – one I would also characterize as an instructional leader. Therefore, while preparation for this particular role formally spans about seven months, I say without reservation, I have sat under the tutelage of Claudette Rolle for over two decades.”

As a classroom teacher she was given many opportunities for leadership under the guidance of former principals Geneva Rutherford and Beatrice Ferguson.

“I was challenged often and given the responsibility to lead various school activities, to serve as a grade level or committee coordinator, and to represent our school in various capacities. Additionally, as curriculum officer, my office was located on one of our campuses, allowing me to interact regularly with teachers and students. These types of experiences provided many occasions for me to directly interact with our stakeholders, to garner a deeper understanding of events and to effectively respond, all contributing to my journey to this point in Catholic education.

“So many have poured into my life, and I stand on the shoulders of priests, sisters, the first lay director [Claudette Rolle], principals, teachers, and all persons responsible for the development of Catholic education in The Bahamas, from whom I have garnered a deep understanding and appreciation of the legacy of Catholic education in The Bahamas and globally. I know that I will do things in ways unique to Alexandria. I am open to change, but know that any alteration will not simply be because I have the ability to make an adjustment. Changes will be rooted in data an analysis to ensure their effectiveness in contributing to improvement.”

Roberts-Bowe said at Catholic schools they believe they are not only preparing their scholars to be academically capable, environmentally conscious, financially adept and healthy lifelong learners, but that daily they support their scholars and assist them in identifying where God is calling them to serve.

“We expect that when they leave us, they would have internalized all of these attributes and are good productive contributors to society.”

The director’s job is to ensure the factors/tenets are in place to accomplish the mission and vision of the Catholic church. The director is answerable to the Board – of which Archbishop Patrick Pinder is a member – and has responsibility to ensure Board’s policies are executed. The director also serves as the leader who will bring ideas to the team for the further enhancement and improvement of Catholic education.

Roberts-Bowe replaced Claudette Rolle, who retired after 42 years with the CBE – 41 years as director.

When Rolle assumed the director’s role on September 1, 1981, she was the first lay person in the position. The position was previously known as superintendent, which was held by Sister Mary Benedict Pratt.