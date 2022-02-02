CB governor: It’s important to have investments that divert spending from imports

The country needs many more investments that will have a positive impact on the net flows of foreign exchange, especially in the area of renewable energy and environmental resilience, said Governor of The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) John Rolle.

According to Rolle, investments in agriculture are great and he said investments in any sector that reduces the outflows of foreign currency helps to bolster the country’s foreign reserves, which allows the country to pay its foreign debts and maintain its one-to-one dollar peg with the US.

Bahamian investors recently announced a $60 million, majority Bahamian-owned farm powered by artificial intelligence and robotics that will grow 1.4 million pounds of leafy greens and herbs annually. They explained that the project can skim 1.5 percent off of the country’s $1 billion food import bill.

Rolle explained that investments in sectors like renewable energy and environmental resilience will go an especially long way in ensuring the durability of the country’s reserves.

“Any investment or initiative that improves what we can produce domestically is good. From a foreign reserve point of view, the Central Bank looks at both sides of the issue,” said Rolle.

“It’s important to have the kinds of activities that divert spending from imports. At the same time, you want to see and encourage investments in activities outside of tourism that gives us access to new sources of foreign exchange earnings.

“We know that The Bahamas has already identified the energy sector as an area where it’s important to make an intervention, because the cost of energy weighs down on our import expenditure. To the extent that the economy can invest in technology and systems to reduce energy costs, that helps in terms of the net foreign exchange flows.

“There are a range of activities where you could have a positive impact on the differential between what we’re taking in in foreign exchange and what we’re spending.”

Much has been said about how protecting the environment could go a long way in the way of fiscal prudence. Rolle contended that those very investments could save The Bahamas in terms of foreign currency outflows, especially when those environmental improvements protect property against natural disasters.

“One of those investments is also making the environment more resilient to natural disasters, given the amount of damage we sustain from hurricanes,” he said.

“That has a positive impact on the net flows of foreign exchange and the longer term stability and uncertainty within our private sector.”