CBA president says push toward digital services is a part of banking evolution

The move by commercial banks to increase over-the-counter fees and close even more branches in recent months has sparked ire among some members of the public, but President of Clearing Bank’s Association (CBA) Roger Archer said it’s part and parcel to the evolution of financial services in The Bahamas.

In recent weeks there has been public outcry over what some have called unfair banking practices, particularly after some local international banks increased fees for over-the-counter services beginning September 1.

Noting that the financial services sector is undergoing a significant digital transformation, Archer said yesterday that banks are simply finding new ways to adapt to customer demands which call for faster and more simplified solutions for their day-to-day banking needs.

He said customers are also using branches differently and less frequently, preferring instead to use online, mobile and ATMS to conduct more financial transactions.

To meet the evolving needs of their customers, financial services companies are simplifying their processes and streamlining their operation, while providing innovative and insight driven solutions,” Archer said in a letter.

“For example, banks have begun to tailor services and products with a mobile design first while making branches more nimble and advice centric. ATMs and contact centers, which are important to the branch modernization process, have become the cornerstone to reaching even more customers within this connected banking environment.”

Last month CIBC FirstCaribbean announced it would permanently close its Palmdale branch at the end of August.

This again caused frustration among Bahamians who have in the past decade seen brick and mortar branches dwindle away.

Across the board all of the three major international banks, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), CIBC FirstCaribbean and Scotia Bank have closed branch locations over the past half decade.

Archer said the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of fintechs have accelerated the digital transformation of banking institutions presenting them with the choice of pivoting to meet and anticipate customer needs or take the risk of falling behind.

“In The Bahamas, the banking industry has started this journey,” he said.

“Across the local market we have introduced new electronic and digital channels and have received positive feedback from our customer. The changes over the years have been incremental but steady.

“Here are only a few changes made over the last few years: Banks have moved away from physical passbooks to debit cards and mobile apps. This has meant customers have better record keeping solutions, have real time access to their balances and to make ability to make payments in one instrument. The use of debit cards for payments in stores means customers no longer must wait for the frequent printing of cheques or perform account reconciliation.

“Access to foreign currency is no longer dependent on instruments such as travelers’ checks or drafts and customers can use debit or credit cards to make payments for online services instantaneously. The local clearing houses facilitate person to person payments or person to business across local banks, and bills can be paid online using mobile apps, without visiting the bank or utility company.”

Archer said the CBA is excited about the future of banking in the country and the opportunities to advance digitally.