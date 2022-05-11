CBC returns as a sponsor of the Kevin Johnson Basketball Camp

For the past 14 years, the Caribbean Bottling Company (CBC) Bahamas Ltd. and Sprite have supported basketball initiatives around the country as a way to provide positive activities for young Bahamian men and women in the summer months.

This year, the company will once again support a number of basketball tournaments, camps and community outreach programs, inclusive of the Kevin Johnson Basketball Camp.

CBC has supported the Kevin Johnson Basketball Camp for a number of years, and Coach Johnson will once again help to develop the talents of young players as they hone their skills and become more disciplined in the sport. The camp has been around for over two decades, and aims to instill lifelong skills such as discipline and positive attitudes, in the kids.

“Each summer, we proudly support various summer camps, youth groups, and community outreach programs,” noted CBC Communications Marketing Manager Nikia Wells. “We are always impressed by the sportsmanship, excitement, and level of athleticism displayed by the young athletes who take part.”

CBC will be keeping the players hydrated and refreshed with Dasani water and Sprite during the camp, which will take place from June 27 to July 15, 2022.