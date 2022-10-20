CBE primary school basketball season kicks off

The 2022 Bahamas Catholic Board of Education (CBE) primary school basketball season kicked off on Friday, October 14 at Loyola Hall on Gladstone Road. The participating schools included the St. Cecilia’s School Strikers, Sts. Francis & Joseph School Shockers, Xavier’s Lower School Giants and St. Thomas More School Sparks.

In the boys division, the Strikers defeated the Sparks 10-5. The Shockers bested the Giants with a scoreline of 15-5. In the girls division, the Shockers defeated the Sparks 7-1. Strikers beat the Giants 15-2.

For almost two years, as a result of the pandemic, all CBE sports tournaments and relative events were cancelled. Sports is an important part of catholic school education and aligns with CBE’s mission of development of the whole person. It not only promotes health and well-being, but also fosters school spirit and the development of skills and talents.

“You will notice scores are low, but you have to remember that as a result of the pandemic, these children have never had the opportunity to play basketball competitively. This is their first time participating in a tournament and playing in front of a crowd,” said N’Komo Ferguson, coach at St. Cecilia’s School.

He continued, “We are happy to be able to revive the athletic programs in our schools as sports is not just about competition but essential in fostering a love of sports and all the other benefits sports offers to young persons. We are certain that with more exposure, the students will become more confident playing in the tournament.”

Sts. Francis & Joseph School coach Ricardo Freemantle said sports unites a nation.

“Being able to participate in team sports yet again is welcomed. The physical, emotional and social are areas that the kids were lacking throughout the pandemic, therefore it is remarkable and welcoming to be back on the court. In terms of our boys’ and girls’ win on Friday, it feels good to get back in that winning mentality,” Freemantle said.

The next set of games on the basketball schedule will take place today. Sts. Francis & Joseph will take on St. Cecilia’s and the Xavier’s College will face St. Thomas More. All games will take place at Loyola Hall again.