CBL loses request for judicial review into URCA interim order

The Supreme Court has dismissed Cable Bahamas Ltd.’s (CBL) application for judicial review into the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority’s (URCA) decision by an interim order to prevent CBL from broadcasting a particular advertisement regarding Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis.

CBL argued that URCA had no jurisdiction to issue the interim order in the circumstances.

Justice Indra Charles on Monday awarded costs to be paid by CBL.

The judgement noted that following the announcement of the September 16 general election, CBL began broadcasting political advertisements, including one in regards to then Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis. In the 30-second video, Davis is criticized about his previous term in office and charged that “nothing’s changed” and that he has “no new ideas”. The ad further states that the PLP’s economic plan was “slammed by the media” with “key points largely recycled” and “unfulfilled promises”. The PLP has condemned the ad.

“By letter dated July 9, 2021, Political Communications Advertising (PCA) lodged a complaint with CBL concerning CBL’s failure to run the ad. PCA is a political communications company engaged by the FNM to create advertisements. By letter dated July 14, 2021, CBL rejected the broadcasting of the ad by reason that ‘the FNM’s proposed political advertisement as originally presented violated the letter and spirit of the (code of conduct for content regulation).’ By letter dated July 15, 2021, URCA received notification from CBL of a code complaint filed by PCA. The PCA complaint alleged that CBL was in breach of the code by rejecting the advertisement based on CBL’s concern that the content ‘bordered on defamation’,” the judgement states.

“On July 20, 2021, URCA received a complaint in writing against CBL on behalf of Hon. Davis and the PLP (the complainants) alleging that it was in breach of clause 6.8 of the code by its broadcast of the ad, which they said, defamed and slandered Hon. Davis. Additionally, an addendum to the initial complaint of July 21, 2021 alleged that CBL also breached clause 6.6 of the code when it broadcasted the ad in failing to identify at the beginning and at the end of the ad that it was a political ad and on whose behalf it was being broadcasted.”

Two days later, URCA issued the interim order directing CBL to immediately “cease and desist” from broadcasting the ad “until further notified in writing by URCA” on the basis that the ad may cause “likely serious and irreparable damage” to the complainants’ reputation; and a precedent that political advertisements could violate the code.

“For all of these reasons, it was reasonable for URCA to have issued an interim order. The risk that the ad could cause serious and irreparable damage by defaming the complainants was a sufficient reason to issue the interim order. The failure of the initial interim order to identify a specific end date was not ultra vires the Communications Act,” Justice Charles said in her judgement.

“The interim order was issued to err on the side of caution pending the final determination as to whether the ad was actually in breach of the code. Further, URCA’s amendment to the interim order only days after the initial one to stipulate the period for which it would last, suggested that it (URCA) had not made the interim order arbitrarily. Additionally, in the context of the general election not having been announced at that time, three months was not, in my opinion, an unreasonably long time to have required URCA to complete the investigation.”

Attorneys Kahlil Parker and Roberta Quant of Cedric L. Parker & Co. represented Cable Bahamas, while John Wilson, QC and Alexandria Russell of McKinney Bancroft & Hughes represented URCA.