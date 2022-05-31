CBOB warns US counter-inflation measures could slow growth

The Central Bank of The Bahamas has warned that although the economic recovery continues, counter-inflation measures in the United States could slow the momentum gained in the past several months.

In response to a forty-year high in inflation, major central banks have tightened their monetary policies, with both the United States Federal Reserve and the Bank of England increasing their benchmark interest rates in recent months, the Central Bank noted.

This is expected to have an negative impact on the global economy in the near to medium term, and could hit The Bahamas sooner than expected.

Elevated international fuel costs could weaken the travel sector’s competitiveness, while the major central banks’ counter-inflation policies could erode the travel spending means of consumers in key source markets. Nonetheless, new and ongoing foreign investment-led projects, along with post-hurricane reconstruction works, are projected to provide continued stimulus to the construction sector,” the Central Bank said.

“In the labor market, the unemployment rate is anticipated to remain above pre-pandemic levels, with any job gains concentrated mainly in the construction sector and the rehiring of tourism sector employees.”

Inflation is projected to reach a high of 7.3 percent according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), much of it imported from the US, which has seen a 7.7 percent increase in recent months.

The last time The Bahamas saw inflation at 7.3 percent was 1991.

“In terms of prices, the domestic inflation rate is expected to be elevated in the near term, underpinned by the increase in international oil prices, higher costs for other imported goods and supply chain shortages, related to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe,” the Central Bank said.

Prime Minister Philip Davis announced several tax cuts planned for the upcoming 2022/2023 fiscal year, which he said are aimed at helping to offset the rising cost of living due to inflation.

Among the cuts is the plan to make roughly three dozen food items duty free, while also reducing the duty rate of some building, electrical and manufacturing materials.