CDC reduces The Bahamas’ travel advisory

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduced The Bahamas from a level three to a level two on its travel health advisory notice, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said last night.

The CDC uses travel health notices to alert travelers to health threats around the world.

The ministry said the CDC will formally post the new travel rating on its website on Monday.

The less serious level two rating advises international travelers to be up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines before traveling, the ministry said.

The CDC advised unvaccinated travelers at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 to avoid nonessential travel.

A level four rating, the highest given by the CDC, advises travelers to avoid travel to a particular destination.

“We all hold the key to our success,” Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville said.

“Free testing is available for anyone who wishes to know their COVID-19 status and getting vaccinated remains the scientifically-proven best way of protecting ourselves and our loved ones.”

The Bahamas has seen a significant decline in COVID cases in recent months. Following a deadly third wave and an explosion of new cases linked to the highly contagious Omicron variant, cases have petered off.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of March 19, 163,526 people are fully vaccinated in the country. More than 150,000 people have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Bahamas has recorded over 33,000 COVID cases since March 2020. Nearly 790 people have died from the virus.

Despite a reduction in the number of new cases reported, officials are monitoring a new subvariant of Omicron, which is causing a surge of cases in parts of Asia and Europe.