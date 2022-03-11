CDC to lower Bahamas’ rating to level three, ministry says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) moved The Bahamas’ COVID-19 travel health advisory from a level four to a less serious level three, the Ministry of Health said last night.

The level three advisory advises international travelers to be up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines before traveling to The Bahamas.

It also indicated that there is still risk of travelers contracting the virus, even if they are vaccinated.

Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville described the change as “encouraging”.

“It’s so important that Bahamians and residents fully appreciate that the country’s return to normality is closely tied to all of us continuing to be compliant with COVID safety recommendations,” he said.

“We all hold the key to our success. Free testing is available for

everyone who wishes to know their COVID-19 status, and getting vaccinated remains the scientifically-proven best way of protecting ourselves and our loved ones. Let’s all do what we need to do to help keep our country moving forward.”

The CDC moved The Bahamas’ travel health advisory from a level two (moderate) to a level three in early January.

By late January, the CDC had moved The Bahamas to a level four.

COVID-19 cases have steadily declined over recent weeks.

The decline followed high transmission of the virus, which was largely attributed to the unconfirmed presence of the Omicron variant, from late December through mid-January.

During that period, which marked the short-lived fourth wave, hundreds of new cases were reported daily, resulting in a record-breaking number of cases.

However, reported cases have since declined.