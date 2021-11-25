Obituaries

Cecelia Eudora Stubbs

MEMORIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Private service for the late Cecelia Eudora Stubbs age 56 years of Melrose Ave, South Beach died at her residence on Saturday, November 13th, 2021.

 She is survived by her Mother: Valerie Stubbs Uncles: Rudolph Stubbs, Philip Stubbs Aunt: Dorothy Stubbs Children: Dustin Stubbs, Daria Stubbs-Moss, Demetrius Miller Siblings: Alveta Stubbs-Moss, Monica Isaacs, Keith Stubbs, Kris Stubbs, Britanny Stubbs Grandchildren: Amayah Stubbs, Dahkarii Stubbs, Justin Stubbs Neices: Angela Moss, Aymee Moss, Kaitlyn Isaacs, Kristen Isaacs, Keisha Stubbs, Kaylee Stubbs, Kristina Stubbs, Brahnay Gordon Nephew: Keith Stubbs Jr. Cousins: Patrice Stubbs, Raquel Stubbs, Rudelle Stubbs, Alexandria Stubbs, Edgar Stubbs, Ian Stubbs, Darryn Stubbs, Jermaine Stubbs, Javon Stubbs, Deandre Stubbs, Lisa Hall Hawk, Alice McPhee, Barbara Rolle, Valerie Gilbert, Geraldine Pyfrom Jr., Helen Ferguson, Jennifer Johnson, Bruann Miles, Doris Pyfrom, Deborah Pyfrom, Austin Pyfrom, Adrian Pyfrom, Tereco Laing, Sonia Glinton, Cherelee Cartwright Other Relatives and Friends: Ruth Ferguson, Gertrude “Gertie” Miller, Diane Maycock Williams, Michelle Maycock, Carmen Maycock, Family of The Late Irene Bonimy, Family of The Late Edgbert Stubbs, Stephanie Stubbs, Sherelee Daxon &amp; Family, Rozelda Barry, Cheryl Isaacs.

