Funeral Announcement

Cecelia Walker-Harris, age 83 years, a resident of Prince Street, Nassau Village, and formerly of Long Bay Cays, Andros, will be held at 11am, on Saturday, November 5th, 2022 at New Destiny Baptist Cathedral, Gladstone Road. Officiating will be Apostle Delton F. Fernander J.P, Ph.D, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Cecelia was predeceased by her Husband: George Harris Sr.; Daughter: Jane Roxanna Harris-Rolle; Son: Allan Archelus Harris; Granddaughter: Davayne Rolle; Grandson: Jeffery Ricketo Rolle; Parents: Rupert and Olive Walker; Brothers: Wilfred “Son” Walker and Stephen Kemp; Sisters: Eureka McKinney and Shirley Coakley; Son-in-law: Elkanah G. Pinder.

Left to cherish her beautiful memories are her Sons: George Harris Jr. and Dave Harris (Kirklyn); Daughters: Registered Nurse Kim (Inspector Rueben Stuart), Min. Dr. Brenda T. Harris Pinder, Tracy Harris and Angenica Ellis; Grandchildren: Shameka Rolle, De’Andra Rolle, Brenique Nixon, Georgette Collins (Joshua), Sandy Munnings, DeAngelo Harris, Davon Rolle, Chavonte’ Cambridge, and Brandon Harris; Step Grandchildren: Nyoka Tynes (Otis), Kendra Rolle and Ryan Harris Rolle (Chamein); Great Grandchildren: Shamiya Rolle, Stevon Ambrister, Joshua Collins, Arianna Forbes, Teavonn Munnings, Keichelle Rolle, Cataleya Pinder and Breanna Bowe; Step Great Grandchildren: Aalijah and Miya Rahming, Cyrianique Williams, Kyle and Shalisa Rolle, Angel, and Mariah Harris. Aunt: Magnolia Bethel; Sister-in-laws: Lilabell Walker and Doris Kemp; Daughter-in-Law: Justina Harris; God Child: Melvelyn Symonette; Nieces & Nephews including: Louise Harris, Paula, Wilfred, Daniel (Rada), Lisa and Monalisa Walker, Maureen Edwards (Perry), Barbara, Rithmond, Hardy (Sonia), Dellarese, Eureka and Sametria McKinney, Sharon Andrews (Anthony), Ann Kelly, Cheryl Young, Christine McKenzie (Alton), Michael Coakley (Alice), Keith, Scott and Gregory Coakley, Necroy, Nicola, and Troy Kemp, Sherika Smith (Kelsey); numerous Grand and Great Grand Nieces & Nephews; A host of other relatives and friends including: Glen Braynen, Inez Symonetter & Family, Prenell Taylor & Family, Maxine Brown & Family, Edney Hepburn & Family, Gladstone (Early) Adderley & Family, Hilda, Maria, Kenneth Adderley, Wilfred Adderley & Family, Philip and Richard Adderley & Family, Wildfred Rolle & Family, Vanessa Williams & Family, Family of the late Catherine Rolle Moxey, Family of the Late Hassam Rolle, Laurene Maycock & Family, Margo and Yvonne Bethel & Family, Vernice Moxey (Dereck) & Family, Samuel, Carletta, Wilfred & Janet Rolle & Family, Helena & Diane Rolle, The Kemp Johnson Rolle Family, The Hinsey Family, Naomi McPhee & Family, Myrtle Thompson & Family, Family of the late Carnetta Munroe, Shelia Seymour & Family, Mr. Roland Rolle & Family, The Family of the late Bloniva Aranha, Jackie Pratt & Family, Beryl Elliot, Carolyn Hanna & Family, Tenille Major & family, Children of the late Lighty Adderley, Sylvy Cooper, Sharon Reckley & Family, Jocelyn Ambrose & Family, The Gardiner Family, The Stuart Family, The Pinder Family, The Grant Family, Eldacia, Elkier (Sheldera), Elyse Pinder, Elkeir Jr., Scincier Pinder, Edwinique Sturrup, Jovayah Munnings, Florence Davis & Family, Vaughn Armbrister & Family, Agnes Scavella & Family, Pastor Rosmery Pena, Apostle Gail Mckinney-Johnson, Apostle Benjamin Smith, Pastor Roslyn Astwood, Pastor Barbara Lockhart, Valderine Heastie, Patrina & Wayne Farquharson, Karen Passard, Joseph Riley, Justin Smith, Samuel Strachan, Derek Dawkins, Vaugh Butler, Adrian McPhee, The Collins Family, The Riley Family, The Smith Family, Rev. CB (Phanny) Moss, Sharmie Farrington Austin, Nurse Agatha Michelle Mortimer, Dr. F. Smith, Dr. C. Glinton, Dr. Reonda Evans-Pinder, Dr. Kevin Simmons, Rochelle Bain, Havarine Rolle, Marva Davis, Willamae Stuart, Keith Taylor, Kendrick Ferguson, Pastor Gina Smith, Pastor Rodena Sands, New Destiny Baptist Cathedral Family, the Community of Cordeaux Ave and Nassau Village, Legacy Church Family, Acknowledgement: The Post Office Crew-Town Center; Mr. Whyley, Ms. Ingraham, Deka, Monica, Carlicia, Candy, and Natasha. Saint Luke, Ms. Baker, The Staff off Dialysis Unit of PMH, Management & Staff of ScotiaWealth Management, the Staff and Management of RBC & RBC FINCO Palmdale Branch, Women United in Prayer, The Bahamas Civil Society, The Youth Empowerment Program, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, The Staff of Doctors Hospital; and a host of other relatives and friends, to many to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Progressive Liberal Party Head Quarters, Farrington Road, on Thursday, from 1pm to 4pm, at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at the Church on Saturday, from 9am until service time.