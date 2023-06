Death Notice

for

Cecil Brown, 56

a resident of Wulff Road, Died at The Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday 27th June, 2023.

Memories will forever be cherished by his 2 Sons Cecil and Cetaro Brown, Daughter: Latara Brown, Common Law Wife: Tara Garland, 6 Sisters: Veronica, Patricia, Linda Brown, Geneva Rose, Rochelle Davis and Jud Carey along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.