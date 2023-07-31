CEDAW rep says new bill fails human rights standards

Human rights expert Marion Bethel said yesterday the Protection of Violence Bill, 2023, which MPs passed on Thursday night, fails to support an internationally accepted human rights approach to the critical issue of gender-based violence and added that the legislation is far less comprehensive in addressing the issue than the Gender-Based Violence Bill, 2016, which human rights advocates had painstakingly worked on.

Bethel, vice-chairperson and rapporteur of the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW Committee), was asked yesterday to speak to why she and other human rights advocates objected to the Prevention of Violence Bill being passed in the House of Assembly.

Outlining the differences between that 26-page bill and the 72-page Gender-Based Violence Bill, which did not make it to Parliament, she said, “One is soundly human rights based.

“It references the various human rights conventions that have been ratified, and it anchors itself in human rights language based on human rights principles. That’s a major conceptual difference and I think the conceptual differences are very significant because it can only be soundly conceptual for us to move ahead.

“If it’s not, it’s not going to make the difference; and so, I am saying 2016 has a sound conceptual human rights based approach to gender based violence.

“Secondly, the vehicle that [would have been] established under the 2016 bill [would have given] more autonomy to the commission which is to oversee the whole administration of gender-based violence.

“There was to be a public private partnership under the 2016 draft bill which was going to have under this partnership, the public was going to be able to contribute monies toward the authority and the commission for them to do their work.

“The 2023 bill places everything under the Ministry of Social Services. The minister has total power and control and, in my view, this will get bogged down in government bureaucracy, government red tape, and I don’t think it is an effective way to address this very, very egregious and insidious problem that we’re dealing with.

“And so, the 2016 bill sets out very clearly coming out of this 2015 report [of the National Task Force for Gender-Based Violence], they were the ones who recommended this authority and this commission.

“It was drafted in the bill and it is now being revised to place everything under the Ministry of Social Services with the minister at the pinnacle. I think it’s a commission [that they’re also establishing] but the minister still has control there; it will be totally government funded and I think that is not an effective way to comprehensively look at this problem and try to make it meet the needs of this Bahamian community.”

The task force was chaired by Retired Supreme Court Justice Rubie M. Nottage and had as its deputy chairs Dr. Sandra Dean-Patterson and Dr. Robin Roberts.

The commission noted: “Gender-based violence “is endemic in our communities and constitutes a major public health issue in our country. Forty-five women were killed as a result of intimate partner violence in the period 2005 to 2010.

“Three of the top 10 recorded rape rates in the world occur in the Caribbean. The Bahamas leads the Caribbean followed by St. Vincent & The Grenadines and Jamaica.

“The high incidence of sexual violence in some Caribbean countries is of particular concern as it is important to note that most incidents of rape and child sexual abuse are often not reported to state authorities.”

Last Wednesday night, Bethel and other women’s rights advocates released a statement saying the Gender-Based Violence Bill was replaced at the last minute the Protection Against Violence Bill.

“The new bill does not contain key provisions that would further help protect women and girls from violence. These provisions were in the Gender-Based Violence Bill,” they said.

“We call on the government to suspend debate on this bill and to present to Parliament the Gender-Based Violence Bill that so many Bahamian women worked hard on over the many years.”

But the government pressed ahead with Prime Minister Philip Davis, who led debate on the bill, indicating he was baffled at what he termed a late-hour objection.

Asked why the statement from the women’s groups came so late – just hours before the start of the debate – Bethel said there was one consultation session on the bill and she and the other advocates had fully expected further consultations before the government moved ahead.

When it was clear that government officials were pushing ahead, she said, the groups determined to voice their objection in the statement on Wednesday.

Bethel said she had requested a meeting with Social Services Minister Obie Wilchcombe earlier this month to address the matter, but the meeting never happened.

“So I can only speak personally for myself to say I did try to intervene,” she said. “I did try to have the sit down conversation; it never happened, but I think as a group, as part of the collective, we were also waiting for more public consultation with the minister and the Ministry of Social Services in between the time that first one took place, which was the only time and when we were told it was going to be debated in Parliament.”

Bethel said she hoped the government would have moved ahead with legislation to criminalize marital rape as consultation on the proposed change to the Sexual Offensive Act was widespread.

“That’s what we had hoped they would have moved ahead with because we’ve beaten that horse to death as far as I’m concerned, but yet we heard that they’re still consulting with the Baptist ministers …” she said.

Bethel added, “A part of the reason I think they’ve come up with this Prevention of Violence Bill is it’s less controversial.

“It doesn’t use the word ‘gender’, which is causing a lot of problems everywhere, but my point is the words ‘gender based violence against women and girls’, it’s a human rights standard; it’s human rights language; it’s a human rights-based approach.

“Just talking about violence is not anchored anywhere, even though that 2023 bill ,if you go to the definition of violence it talks about domestic violence … it just needs to be clear that we’re talking about gender-based violence and put that back in the bill or, as I say, let’s pick up this 2016 draft bill and refine that.”