CEG continues bid for oil drilling license renewal, continues to negotiate due fee amounts

Challenger Energy Group (CEG) is continuing negotiations with government over the renewal of its exploration licenses in the southern Bahamas, the company’s annual report explains, adding that there are ongoing negotiations over the annual fees owed to government for those licenses.

Government has not been forthcoming on information regarding negotiations with CEG, formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company (BPC).

However, CEG’s notes to its shareholders reveal some of where the company stands as its interest in drilling more exploratory wells in The Bahamas remains, following the successful completion of its first exploration well in February last year.

The company said recently that it has no plans for work in The Bahamas in the immediate future, but continues to negotiate the renewal of its licenses.

“… At present, the group does not have any committed work obligations in The Bahamas,” the annual report states.

“In March 2021, the company notified the government of The Bahamas that it was renewing the four southern offshore exploration licenses for a further three-year period, having discharged its obligations under the previous license term.

“The group remains in discussions with the government over the terms of the renewal of these licenses and, once renewed, will have the obligation to commence a further exploration well in the license area before the expiry of the next three-year term.”

The report adds, “The group is required under its Bahamian exploration licenses to remit annual rentals in advance to the government in respect of the licensed areas.”

The company explained that it thinks the government will issue an agreement over the amount due in past fees for prior licenses.

The license amounts have been a contentious issue with prior governments and local detractors of oil drilling.

“On 27 February 2020, the company advised that, consequent on the granting of environmental authorization for the Perseverance #1 well, the company and the government of The Bahamas had agreed a process seeking a final agreement on the amount of license fees payable for the balance of the second exploration period (including the additional period of time to which the licence period was extended as a result of force majeure),” the report read.

“At the time, the parties entered into discussions with a view to finalizing this outstanding matter. This discussion has been delayed owing to the state of emergency declared and ongoing business disruption caused by the national response to the COVID-19 outbreak in The Bahamas.

“However, subject to said confirmation, the company expects that an appropriate side-letter agreement will be finalized in due course.

Government has remained mum on the issue of the renewal of those licenses.

However, Prime Minister Philip Davis said recently that his government is interested in knowing whether there are viable quantities of hydrocarbons in The Bahamas.

He was resolute, though, that if oil is within The Bahamas’ territory, it will not be extracted, but the knowledge of its existence and the country’s willingness to leave the fossil fuel in the ground, will be used to garner carbon credits that will then be sold on the global carbon credit market.