Celebrating Catholic Schools Week

In a year that’s about faith, excellence, and service, Catholic school students found ways to embody the theme for the 134th year of Catholic education in The Bahamas and Catholic Schools Week (CSW), an annual celebration during which Catholic schools in The Bahamas engage in specific, planned activities that focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people, and its contributions to the church, communities and the nation.

Events for CSW focused on student volunteerism in communities in which their schools are located, welcoming alumni to reconnect at a talent show, and other activities which demonstrate the values and faith students gain through Catholic education.

Claudette Rolle, director of Catholic Education, said observing CSW is important as it is a time for them to recognize and celebrate what it means to be a Catholic school, and what it means to be a student and product of a Catholic school.

“Catholic schools throughout the world share a focus ‘on the quality of their education and the common good’,” Rolle said in quoting Pope Francis.

“When speaking to members of an educational foundation conference in 2018, Pope Francis said, ‘Catholic education gives soul to our globalized world and radiates the promise of Christian salvation.’ He stressed the importance of Catholic educators ‘giving a soul to the global world through an intellectual and moral formation that can support the good things that globalization brings and correct the harmful ones’. And this is the Catholic school difference. Catholic schools do not solely focus on educating students for academic success or towards personal gains but to provide each child an opportunity to reach their full potential and to become good citizens.”

Rolle said CSW also gives them an opportunity to step back and recognize the dedication, love, and sacrifice of people who contribute to the success of their schools.

Bahamas Catholic schools are the second largest education system in The Bahamas and the largest and oldest private education system in The Bahamas.

The Bahamas Catholic family of schools include St. Augustine’s College (SAC); Aquinas College; Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Academy; St. Francis de Sales School; St. Cecilia’s School; Sts. Francis & Joseph School; St. Thomas More School; Xavier’s Lower School and Every Child Counts.

For 134 years, Catholic schools in The Bahamas have provided an education to families of diverse backgrounds.

The first CSW was celebrated in The Bahamas in 2009.

The week has been celebrated for the past 49 years in the United States. The National Catholic Educational Association, the largest private professional education association in the world, has set as its theme for the 2023 CSW “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.”