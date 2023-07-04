Celebrating our 50th: Festivities get underway

Grand Bahama’s “Road to 50” celebrations launched into high gear with flag raising ceremonies in Freeport, East and West Grand Bahama, a boat cruise and float parade.

Residents, dressed in their aquamarine, gold and black, turned out for the flag raising ceremony in Freeport on the lawn of the Harold de Gregory Complex on Friday morning.

Senator James Turner gave the independence address.

After the flag raising ceremonies, and despite a severe thunderstorm in the late afternoon, a cruise onboard Maxi’s Party Boat went ahead as planned, leaving Port Lucaya dock with sounds of Bahamian music blaring and participants enjoying the live DJ “old school versus new school” beats between father and son musical turntable mixers Levar “Levar the Magician” Morris Sr. and Levar “Lil Magician” Morris Jr.

On Saturday, despite heavy rain and flooded streets, the roads from east to west were shut down with a float parade, which began at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex and ended downtown at University of The Bahamas-North in a day of live entertainment, a “Happy Birthday Bahamas” cake competition and Battle of the DJs.

There is a list of events taking place during the month, including the Goombay Summer Festival 2023, every Thursday at Taino Beach. It’s an evening event with guest Bahamian artists, merchandise and food booths, from 6 p.m. to midnight, organized by the Ministry of Grand Bahama and Ministry of Tourism.

The GBPA is inviting Freeport residents and businesses to get in the spirit with two competitions to decorate the city’s roundabouts, storefronts and homes. The winners are to be announced at the end of the month.

“There is also an entertaining and exciting ‘Block Party’ set for July 8 in Downtown Freeport,” said GBPA Manager of Group Corporate Affairs and Quality Assurance Glendia Sweeting.

“The Mall Drive and Pioneers Way will be shut down for what we expect to be a huge event.

“We are going to have loads of entertainment showcasing how far we’ve come, where we are now and giving God thanks. The festivities begin at 7 p.m.”

Members of Grand Bahama 50th Independence Committee, co-chaired by Cecil Thompson and Leslie Dorsett-Lewis, encouraged residents throughout the island to participate in all the events, including “The Big Show” planned for July 9 at Independence Park and concluding on Sunday, July 30 with a grand gospel concert at Jubilee Cathedral in Freeport.

“Every event leading up to the end of the celebrations was planned with residents of Grand Bahama in mind,” Thompson said.

Dorsett-Lewis said this is a historic time and residents throughout the island have so much to be thankful for after coming through Hurricane Dorian and COVID.

The committee’s communications officer, Yolanda Hanna and “The Big Show” Co-Creative Directors Alfred Anderson and Preston Knowles are predicting that the main night of celebrations on July 9 will be an evening like no other.

Hanna said the gates at Independence Park will open at 6 p.m. and the show begins promptly at 7 p.m.

“It is going to be different from the norm; it’s going to be historical; it’s going to be an event you don’t want to miss,” she said.

Anderson and Knowles, who are both with the Freeport Players Guild, said residents can expect a 90-minute experience of cultural celebration.

“There will be a lot of futuristic elements to not only make the performances standout, but to tell Grand Bahama’s story,” Anderson said.

Knowles added, “The show will run seamlessly with a lot of dancing, singing and traditional Bahamian elements. We are really excited to offer an experience similar to theater productions.”

Marcus Cooper, the committee member representing East Grand Bahama communities, said the popular Smith’s Point’s Fish Fry will feature live music on Wednesday, July 5.

“On July 8, we head to Sweetings Cay for the Independence Cultural celebrations from 10 a.m. until …” Cooper said.

Cooper invited all Grand Bahamians to join East GB residents for their service on Sunday, July 9 at St. Matthew’s Baptist Church, Pelican Point, at 11 a.m.

“What is unique is churches in the east have adjusted their service times or closed their doors, so that we can have one service where we come together to give God thanks for over the last three years, but, more importantly, over the past 50 years,” he said.

He said the celebration will continue in the east after The Big Show in Freeport on July 9.

“On July 10, we invite everyone back to East Grand Bahama at the Heritage Festival site (just at the rear of the Freetown Primary School) for a Bike and Boat Show,” Cooper said.

At the end of the month, on Sunday, July 30, the Grand Bahama celebrations will conclude with a grand gospel concert at Jubilee Cathedral in Freeport beginning at 5 p.m.

“That event will [have] for the first time a 100-voice independence choir,” said committee member Deborah Pratt.

“The concert is being held under the patronage of His Excellency Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith,” Pratt said.

“So, Grand Bahama, after we … have shown our patriotism throughout these celebrations, let us come together and close it out in grand style at the concert.”