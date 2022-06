Celeste Monique Bethel, 58 yrs., a resident of #14 Ferdinand Drive, Regency Park died on June 21, 2022.

She is survived by her mother: Hazel Bethel; 1 daughter: Imani Dames; son-in-law: Ethan Dames; 2 grandchildren: Isaiah & Edyn Dames; 4 sisters: Cheryl Bethel, Vanria Lightbourne, Cheyvonne Bethel, Charlotte Bethel-Lightbourne; 2 brothers: Trevor & Kevin Bethel; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.