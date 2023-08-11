Celeste’s sweet artistry

There’s no time to think outside the box. Just open it and allow chef Celeste Smith to do her thing because this chef refuses to be boxed in. The CEO and head chef at Celeste Sweet Artistry, which she describes as an intimate boutique “patisserie” with a Bahamian flair, can do it all.

Smith specializes in putting her unique twist to traditional treats, so it was simply the next step for Smith to step out on her own when she opened Celeste Sweet Artistry.

For the chef the name Celeste Sweet Artistry should be taken metaphorically.

“I named it Sweet Artistry because when you create art it’s about the esthetics. Think of a painter with their palate – it’s edible art.”

This means sweets and treats that are beautiful to the eye but with a twist that will make tastebuds sing.

The chef’s philosophy: desserts should not be “full on sweet” but a balance of sweet, which she said means a “balance of flavor” with some acidity and some bitterness.

“I believe in a balance of sweet and savory,” she said.

She also believes that desserts should satisfy a person’s throw-back memory and allow their mind to wonder.

Smith once created a dessert for competition which showcased conch – a lemongrass panna cotta with seaweed gel, hibiscus coral with sponge cake and thinly sliced conch with vanilla essence which she vacuum-sealed, which gave off the sweet scent of the ocean.

That conch dish was just one of the creative things she’s done. “I always try to think outside of the box.”

While she specializes in desserts with a unique twist, her repertoire also includes hot foods.

“For me, food is like a story. You tell a story through your food.”

Smith has quite a story.

Unlike many hot food chefs who do not like to do pastry, Smith is a pastry chef who also loves doing hot foods.

“A lot of chefs are hot food chefs and a lot of them hate doing pastry, which uses your creativity more, and is about patience, measurements and science behind each ingredient. When doing dessert, 95 percent of the time you mess up and have to throw it out. Hot foods, it’s an easier fix than desserts. A lot of chefs run from it because it requires that patience and scientific measurements.

“I love doing hot foods but pastry is more my passion, where I can express myself more and I love the fact that I get the chance to have that wow factor. If a diner has a crappy entrée, you get the opportunity to make it up to them by having that amazing dessert to change the tide. It’s that finishing touch to make sure they have that wow factor experience.”

With Celeste Sweet Artistry, she gives clients the “wow” factor they are looking for when it comes to her pastry and food.

Running her own company, which she got off the ground in late 2019 in response to the COVID shutterings and unable to work, like most Bahamians, she found herself pondering what she could do; she said her creative juices would not turn off, and she was consumed with thoughts of pastries and flavors.

To keep herself busy, she came up with a six-part series she dubbed “The Sweetest Lockdown”, in which she produced a variety of pastries for people to enjoy while under restrictions at home during the weekends, to make the experience a little sweeter. It was also a way for the chef, who worked in the hotel industry at the time, to put money in her pocket.

Ahead of the weekends, she would produce different pastries depending on how she felt, to put smiles on people’s faces with dessert as they headed into lockdown weekends.

Smith does consultations, caters events, and weddings as well.

As people went back into the workforce, Smith decided to continue with her entrepreneurship and said it’s been good.

“Obviously, you have challenges – somedays business is good, some days not so good and you learn to roll with the punches and different ways to balance.”

Smith is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) with an associate degree in baking and pastry and a bachelor’s degree in professional studies in baking and pastry arts and business management.

Her business management degree has served her well in running her business.

“It’s a great tool to have because of how business fluctuates, and how to manage food cost and cost control, and different ways to maneuver. It taught me how to operate a business plan, how to do profit and loss and all these things. It helped me when I came out of school and went into the work force. I had the basic foundations of the ins and out. Having that knowledge helps when you’re actually in the work force and helped me to achieve what I wanted to achieve now – which is to open my own business.”

Smith also credits her mother, Ebiana Smith, with encouraging her interest in culinary arts. Smith has fond memories of her early childhood years spent in the kitchen with her mother.

“Instead of a normal child running in the yard, I ran in the kitchen and watched my mom make breads and cakes, and me getting involved and diving into the art of baking. My oldest memory in the kitchen, I was five-or-six-years-old. The first thing I made was bread.”

She said she knows her bread didn’t come out, but that her mom and family put a smile on her face, proud that she tried her hand.

“Everything that I am, I credit to her and my family,” said Smith. “I learned from her, the foundation, and they encouraged me to cook. I always think that food should be related to memories and telling a story.”

As for the name of her business today, she said her mother wanted to open up a business with the name Sweet Artistry and she added Celeste to her mom’s vision.

While Smith has the formal training, her mom continues to make Bahamian goodies like candies, coconut cake, and coconut cream.

Since graduating in 2010, Smith has worked at several high-end restaurants – Le Cirque, New York; Albany Bahamas; Dune at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort; Lyford Cay Club; Atlantis Paradise Island; and Café Madeline at Baha Mar.

Smith was also a member of The Bahamas’ 2019 team to the Taste of the Caribbean competition, that has not yet returned to the culinary lineup.