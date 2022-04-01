Census to start this month

The census will start this month, following a two-year delay as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Census Officer Kim Saunders said yesterday.

She said it will be conducted electronically.

“On April 5, our online process will begin [and will be] followed by our telephone and face-to-face interviews beginning May 2 throughout the month of June,” Saunders said.

“Now, you may ask, how can the public participate? One thing I want to preface my comments on is saying that as a resident of The Bahamas – whether you are a citizen or a resident — by responding to our census workers, you contribute greatly to the social and economic progress of our country.

“The information that we obtain is used by policy members for social outreach programs. It also gives an idea to our planners and investors of the progress our country is making. We are a developing country so statistics and valuable data are very essential to our future growth.”

Saunders said the census will be conducted from April through June.

She said 102,000 households were surveyed in the 2010 census.

Saunders said the Department of Statistics is looking to survey roughly 115,000 households this year.

She said more than 1,600 workers will conduct the census.

“The last season we spent I think it was about $4 million,” Saunders said.

“The digital census is indeed more expensive because you have to purchase the necessary equipment, and so we’re looking at $6 million-plus for the digital census.”

Saunders said a preliminary report will be released in September.

She said subsequent reports will be released every month after September.