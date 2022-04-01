News

Census to start this month

Photo of Jasper Ward Jasper Ward Send an email 36 mins ago
32 1 minute read
Kim Saunders, chief census officer at the Bahamas National Statistical Institute (formerly the Department of Statistics), addresses the media during the Office of the Prime Minister’s weekly press briefing yesterday. Ahvia J. Campbell

The census will start this month, following a two-year delay as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Census Officer Kim Saunders said yesterday.

She said it will be conducted electronically.

“On April 5, our online process will begin [and will be] followed by our telephone and face-to-face interviews beginning May 2 throughout the month of June,” Saunders said.

“Now, you may ask, how can the public participate? One thing I want to preface my comments on is saying that as a resident of The Bahamas – whether you are a citizen or a resident — by responding to our census workers, you contribute greatly to the social and economic progress of our country.

“The information that we obtain is used by policy members for social outreach programs. It also gives an idea to our planners and investors of the progress our country is making. We are a developing country so statistics and valuable data are very essential to our future growth.”

Saunders said the census will be conducted from April through June.

She said 102,000 households were surveyed in the 2010 census.

Saunders said the Department of Statistics is looking to survey roughly 115,000 households this year.

She said more than 1,600 workers will conduct the census.

“The last season we spent I think it was about $4 million,” Saunders said.

“The digital census is indeed more expensive because you have to purchase the necessary equipment, and so we’re looking at $6 million-plus for the digital census.”

Saunders said a preliminary report will be released in September.

She said subsequent reports will be released every month after September.

Photo of Jasper Ward Jasper Ward Send an email 36 mins ago
32 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Jasper Ward

Jasper Ward

Jasper Ward started at The Nassau Guardian in September 2018. Ward covers a wide range of national and social issues. Education: Goldsmiths, University of London, MA in Race, Media and Social Justice

Related Articles

Photo of Munroe: Excessive sentence in sex case

Munroe: Excessive sentence in sex case

22 mins ago
Photo of Cartwright condemns Munroe’s comments

Cartwright condemns Munroe’s comments

25 mins ago
Photo of Travelers from Nassau and GB will no longer need negative COVID test to visit Family Islands

Travelers from Nassau and GB will no longer need negative COVID test to visit Family Islands

30 mins ago
Photo of NIB union applies for strike vote

NIB union applies for strike vote

32 mins ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker