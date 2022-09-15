Central Bank: 22 percent drop in construction financing

New data released by The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) shows just how averse local banks are to construction loans for residential properties, showing a significant decline in the second quarter of 2022, compared to the boost experienced a year before.

The Quarterly Economic Review for June, released yesterday, showed that total mortgage disbursements for new construction and repairs declined by 22.1 percent.

“In domestic financing developments, total mortgage disbursements for new construction and repairs – as reported by banks, insurance companies and the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation – declined by 22.1 percent ($5.4 million) to $19.1 million, a reversal from a 66.6 percent boost last year. Underlying this outturn, residential mortgage disbursements reduced by 25.5 percent ($6.2 million) to $18 million, a switch from a 68.6 percent increase a year earlier. Conversely, the commercial segment increased to $1.1 million, exceeding the $0.3 million uptick in the previous year,” the Central Bank said.

Last month, Bank of The Bahamas Managing Director Kenrick Brathwaite told Guardian Business that inflation has led to a more conservative lending position on how banks dole out new construction loans.

Instead, he said, banks are more interested in turnkey mortgages. That was evident in the Central Bank’s data, which showed growth in second quarter mortgage commitments.

“Total mortgage commitments for new buildings and repairs – a forward-looking indicator of domestic activity – grew by six to 82, relative to the same period last year. Similarly, the associated value rose by $9.6 million (67.6 percent) to $23.8 million. Disaggregated by loan category, the number of residential undisbursed approvals increased by three to 78, with the corresponding value higher by $8.8 million (63.5 percent) at $22.6 million. Further, commercial commitments firmed by three to four, while the relevant value advanced to $1.1 million from just $0.3 million same period last year,” the bank said.

Inflation has caused general instability in most sectors of the economy, and economists have warned that the effects of the 40-year price hikes will linger well into 2023.

As at June, according to the CBOB, the retail price index reached 5.6 percent.

“Domestic consumer price inflation – as measured by changes in the average retail price index of The Bahamas – mirrored the pass-through effects of higher imported goods and international oil prices. Specifically, during the second quarter, average consumer price inflation accelerated to 5.6 percent, from 2.6 percent in the comparative 2021 period,” the bank said.

“A breakdown of the components showed that average costs for recreation & culture increased by 11.6 percent, restaurants & hotels, by 11.2 percent and miscellaneous goods & services, by 1.2 percent, after posting respective declines a year earlier. Further, average prices rose for food & non-alcoholic beverages by 13.5 percent, extending last year’s 2.4 percent gain. In addition, average inflation rates quickened for transport (10 percent), health (5.1 percent), and housing, water, gas, electricity & other fuels (3.5 percent). Providing some offset, the average inflation rate moderated for communication (7.3 percent), clothing & footwear (5.7 percent), education (1.6 percent), and furnishing, household equipment & routine household maintenance (1.0 percent). The average price also fell for alcohol beverages, tobacco & narcotics tapered (2.0 percent), following an increase in the previous year.”