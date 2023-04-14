Central Bank cancels project for new headquarters

The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) yesterday announced that it has begun the process of transferring ownership of property it acquired to build its new headquarters back to the government, as it seeks alternative means for its accommodation needs.

The Central Bank had planned to build its new premises on the property of the former Royal Victoria Gardens hotel, across the street from the former post office atop East Hill Street.

The property had already been cleared, architectural drawings completed and bids had already gone out to tender for work on the multimillion-dollar project.

CBOB did not give a reason for ending its project in its statement issued yesterday.

“The Central Bank of The Bahamas wishes to advise the public that it has terminated its project to construct a new headquarters building on the Royal Victoria Gardens site in Downtown Nassau. Accordingly, the Central Bank has started the process to transfer ownership of the property back to the government, so that alternative use can be made of the site. In 2017, the government agreed to transfer the Royal Victoria Gardens to the Central Bank for development of its new headquarters building,” the bank said.

“The transfer was approved by Parliament in 2019 and executed in 2022. In 2018, the Central Bank hosted a competition and selected a conceptual building design from Architekton Design Studio Limited. The firm was subsequently contracted to provide the architectural services for the project. The Central Bank will explore alternative arrangements to meet its long-term accommodations needs.”

Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said his administration approved the transfer of land to the Central Bank to build a new headquarters as a part of the overall redevelopment of Downtown Nassau, which was to coincide with the new $300 million cruise port, $400 million US Embassy complex on Shirley Street, and the construction of a new Cabinet Office at the site of the former Churchill Building.

Yesterday he questioned what the Davis administration has planned to maintain the momentum of redevelopment of the City of Nassau, now that this major project has been terminated.

“We had signed the property over to the Central Bank so they can move their new headquarters there and that was all a part of the redevelopment. The redevelopment [of downtown] was the Central Bank, the old Cabinet building would be demolished, an open town square was going to be developed there, the new Cabinet Office would be there, so that people can enjoy not only the port, but a new Rawson Square town center and open space,” he told Guardian Business.

“I’m disappointed in that we had a plan for moving forward. But I will wait and see what the government’s plan is… Since we already cleared the old Cabinet facility, we have to ask them what they are going to do with that, because it is now [being used] for parking and as a facility for horse and carriages.”

Minnis said given the recent comments made by executives of Royal Caribbean Cruise Line that Downtown Nassau is in the bottom ten percent of its most preferred cities, the Davis administration must outline its plan to revitalize the city center.