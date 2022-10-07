Central Bank lifts fee to purchase US dollars for investment in US-traded bonds

The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) revealed yesterday in a statement that a temporary waiver is now in place that will allow Bahamians, residents and entities to bypass the Investment Currency Market (ICM) fee of five percent in order for them to invest specifically in Bahamas government bonds denominated in U.S. dollars and that are currently trading in the international capital markets.

This comes after Opposition Leader Michael Pintard agitated for Bahamians to look into buying The Bahamas’ international bonds while they were trading low, though the price has shot back up the trading chart from a deep slump in mid-August.

The CBOB is now making it easier for Bahamians to get a piece of the action.

“The ICM premium of 5.0 percent associated with purchases of foreign currency for these specific portfolio investments is being waived for a limited period,” the statement said.

“In particular, the Central Bank will monitor aggregate investor interest, to determine a future cut-off point for this accommodation.

“The public is advised that in order to participate in and to conclude such purchases, they are required to engage a local broker dealer or authorized agent. The securities purchased must be kept in accounts held in the custody of the same authorized institutions.”

This paper understands that Bahamians and Bahamian institutions have already picked up on the opportunity to purchase The Bahamas paper on the international market and have already began to do so since August or before.

Pintard suggested in an August statement that government work with the CBOB to “create a special window to facilitate for ordinary Bahamians”.

Now, according to the CBOB statement, the bank is urging those interested in investing to submit an application directly to the bank or to an authorized broker dealer.

“The Central Bank has seen increasing investor interest in purchasing The Bahamas government instruments,” the CBOB statement said.

“After consultation with the minister of finance, it has been decided that applications to facilitate such transactions will be approved at the official market rate, by the bank. The waiver of the ICM premium on outflows would preclude any approved transactions from the partial ICM premium rebate on the capital, on the liquidation of the investment and repatriation of proceeds to The Bahamas.”

The CBOB also announced yesterday in a separate statement that it has launched its Bahamas Registered Stock (BRS) Applications Portal, that will allow investors to easily subscribe to government bonds online.

“The new portal digitizes the application/subscription process for primary market bond issuances originated by the Central Bank on behalf of The Bahamas government,” the statement said.

“With a one-time enrolment, investors may apply or subscribe for BRS between opening and closing dates, receive electronic payment confirmations, and logon to view the results of their subscriptions on the settlement date.

“Existing BRS investors who purchase BRS through the Central Bank should have received an email message with the link to register on the new portal.”