Central Bank paper outlines reforms to use movable property as collateral

The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) has attributed the decades’ long decline in private sector credit to high collateral requirements, which it said can be addressed with a modern secured transactions system that enables the use of movable property as collateral.

In that vein, the CBOB released a consultation paper on the draft Movable Property Security Interest Bill and the reforms needed for taking security in movable property.

The paper explained that while access to finance is critical for private sector development and economic growth, it remains one of the main challenges for business growth, particularly for the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) which struggle to access finance due to lack of collateral.

“In The Bahamas, private sector credit has been on the decline during the past decade, and collateral requirements remain high, hampering access to credit and collateral. According to the 2010 World Bank Enterprise Survey, collateral requirements were estimated at 231 percent of the loan value, which was higher compared to LAC (Latin America & Caribbean) and high-income (non-OECD) peers. In addition, there is a serious mismatch between the assets that lending institutions will accept as collateral, and the assets held by SMEs,” the paper revealed.

“In The Bahamas, the preferred form of collateral is immovable property (real estate and land) and the movable property accepted by most commercial banks and credit unions is extremely limited, but SMEs typically do not own immovables. In developing countries, most assets held by SMEs are movable property, which include vehicles, machinery, equipment, and accounts receivables, with an average holding of a mere 22 percent in land.

“This means that SMEs are often either denied credit outright or cannot afford to borrow due to the high lending rates. Often, the legal framework fails to facilitate the use of movable property as collateral. Moreover, the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to increase market risk, liquidity risk, and credit risk, resulting in a lending decrease, particularly to SMEs, a sector likely to be more harshly hit by the pandemic. According to a survey conducted by the International Finance Corporation to assess the early impacts of the pandemic on financial institutions, by the end of 2020 retail, micro and SME lending had been deprioritized by 27 percent and 18 percent of financial institutions, respectively.”

The paper found, however, that countries that have modernized secured transactions systems have achieved a higher degree of development of their credit systems, by making the use of movable collateral more effective.

Against that backdrop, the CBOB undertook a comparative analysis of the existing legal framework in The Bahamas for credit secured with movable property against “international best practices” highlighted by the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL).

“Establishing a legal and regulatory environment where movable assets can be used effectively as collateral, and at the same time provide effective credit protection, is a critical step towards responsible and inclusive access to finance. Even in developed economies where reliable credit information and a wide range of financial products are available, only the largest and most creditworthy businesses can obtain unsecured loans,” the paper said.

“The rest are expected to offer collateral. A sound legal and regulatory infrastructure is critical to maximize the economic potential of movable assets so that they can be used as collateral. A sound legal framework is required so that lenders can deploy and engage in new lending products that rely on movable collateral, both tangible and intangible.”

The study identified areas in The Bahamas that hinder finance secured with movable property and highlighted opportunities for reform.

To move away from “an obsolete and costly secured transactions system, to a modern framework conducive to a vibrant secured lending market”, the study recommended that The Bahamas undertake a comprehensive reform consisting of several components, including the adoption of a new secured transactions law based on international best practices, guided by the UNCITRAL model law on secured transactions, but considering the market needs, practices and institutions of The Bahamas.

Additionally, it recommended, “The new law on secured transactions should govern all types of security interests created in movable property [and excluding immovable property] by all categories of creditors and debtors, providing clear rules for the creation, publicity, priority and enforcement of security interests. The collateral registry should be an electronic, notice-based registry designed and developed according to the best practice principles.

“The fees for registry services should be kept low and be based on a flat fee. The reform and modernization of the secured transactions legislation and system, based on international best practices and tailored to The Bahamas’ market needs, would improve the existing credit infrastructure conducive to developing the market, and ultimately increase access to finance with improved conditions for SMEs mainly. This is particularly relevant in a post-COVID environment, whereby policies that foster an inclusive recovery and support the vulnerable groups, such as SMEs, are crucial.”