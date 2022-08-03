Business

Central Bank reveals FDI projects for NP, Long Island

A number of foreign direct investment projects on New Providence and Long Island were revealed yesterday by The Central Bank of The Bahamas.

Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Investments Chester Cooper during the 2022/2023 budget debate revealed that the government approved $2.5 billion worth of investments in its first several months since taking office, which included a $250 million project for South Long Island comprised of a boutique resort, entertainment water park and boutique resort.

The Central Bank said Azul Destinations Ltd. and Calypso Cove Destinations Ltd. have been granted a permit to acquire 1,066 acres of privately-owned land in South Long Island.

The developers were also granted a permit to acquire a crown lease for 500 acres of land and 50 acres of seabed, which would be developed into an independent cruise port terminal and destination, marina, and a luxury residential resort community to be known as “Calypso Cove”.

This is all subject, the CBOB said, “to extensive community stakeholder consultation facilitated by the Bahamas Investment Authority”.

On New Providence, the Central bank said approval has been granted for the development of two condo hotels, as well as a surgical center at Albany.

The Dan Mosca condo hotel development has acquired a permit to develop 2.37 acres on West Bay Street into a 100-unit condo hotel.

Elsewhere, a 75-unit condo hotel development has been approved for Paradise Island, under the name “TRAI Cabbage Beach LP, BVI”. Those hotel units would come in two- and four-bedroom options along with other amenities, the Central Bank noted. It is also projected to employ 100 workers with an additional 235 incremental employees as the project advances.

The Central Bank also revealed a planned luxury hotel and residential development slated for Coral Harbour. That project is expected to cover 400 acres in southwest New Providence and will feature a 300-slip marina, 2,500 hotel rooms, a casino and convention center. Guardian Business previously reported on that proposed development.

The brainchild of Bahamas Leisure & Resorts Ltd. President and Chief Executive Officer Aboudi Debs, the development is estimated to cost $300 million.

