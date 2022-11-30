Central Bank shift in govt securities policy lauded

The Central Bank of The Bahamas’ (CBOB) new stated policy on government securities will allow the Bahamas government more access to domestic borrowing, Hubert Edwards, principal of Next Level Solutions and chair of the Organization of Responsible Governance’s (ORG) Economic Development Committee, said yesterday, adding that the bonds being suggested by the CBOB could cause a shift in the way small investors find greater returns on deposits.

Edwards said the move by the CBOB continues its trend of

creating progressive reforms that inch the country closer to best practice standards.

“The changes to get us in line with international best practices are important in injecting greater perceived transparency and equity in the allocation process,” said Edwards.

He added: “The most fundamental development here though might be the introduction of the savings bonds. Strictly as a means of savings, it widens the scope of opportunities available to smaller investors and individuals who might be seeking greater returns on deposits than can be garnered from banks currently.

“This could represent a shift in the depositor profile for banks and certainly is a matter for consideration, as it should have some impact on liquidity and the cost of funding. If the saving bonds are attractive, we should anticipate persons moving funds to exploit this opportunity.”

The Central Bank announced in a statement on Monday that it will create a savings bond for small investors that is expected to launch in April 2023, as it makes changes to the way it transacts government securities.

It added in its statement that starting on January 2, Bahamas registered stock (BRS) initial public offerings (IPOs) will now open and close on a single day, similar to treasury bill tenders.

The statement also added that in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, CBOB will initiate a “simplified allocation methodology” for government paper, leading to individual investors who subscribe up to $250,000 no longer being prioritized.

“Instead, the bid allocation process will consider the bid value, the total value of all valid bids, and the total offering amount,” the statement said.

“The methodology will prorate allocations across all bidders (individuals and institutions). In some cases, when offers are oversubscribed, very low-value bids are less likely to receive allocations.”

Edwards said while this development will present the government with greater access to domestic borrowing, the saving bonds “will help it to tap into the excess liquidity in the financial sector while avoiding the adverse pressures imposed by prudential and regulatory norms on domestic banks and other financial institutions, who are some of the main domestic lenders to government”.

He said the CBOB’’s move is a positive one, though the consideration of interest levels is yet to be weighed.

Edwards added that there are also potential considerations for the banking sector.

“As an example, only an example, as we do not yet know all the facts, should the savings bond’s rate attractiveness cause banks to respond competitively by increasing the cost of deposits, then the cost of credit could be affected,” he said.

“Alternatively, if the savings bonds cause a major shift in excess liquidity, a similar outcome will be realized.

“Finally, as the government looks at its debt management strategy, this could be an important avenue for greater rebalancing of foreign to local debt to levels that are closer to pre-pandemic historical levels, and hopefully trending downwards over time.”