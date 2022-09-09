Central Eleuthera plagued with water supply disruptions

Central Eleuthera continues to be plagued with water supply disruptions, with the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) advising customers yesterday of continuous flange blowouts leading to the most recent challenges.

WSC said the disruptions have been ongoing since September 1.

WSC Chairman Sylvanus Petty said the corporation is feverishly working with plant operators to rectify the issue.

“Customers are advised that the ongoing disruptions are as a result of continuous flange blowouts being experienced to the water feed pipes. WSC Chairman Sylvanus Petty, in speaking with plant operators, said that they offer their apology to residents for the abrupt disruptions in the essential supply. Petty wishes to assure Central Eleuthera residents that the corporation is fully engaged with plant operators to arrive at the most expedient solution possible with the hope of providing a further update,” WSC said in statement.

“The corporation is keenly aware that while customers recognize that reverse osmosis plants may encounter operational difficulties at times, all they ask is to have regular water supply that is consistent and reliable; and that is precisely what the corporation is feverishly pushing for as it communicates with Suez plant operators to work the stabilize the plant.”

In June, it was North Eleuthera that suffered from regular supply interruptions after a “major mechanical failure” at its Naval Base Desalination Plant. WSC said at the time it would install a new 1,000,000 imperial gallon storage tank at its Naval Base pumping station and another 1,000,000 imperial gallon storage tank at its Bogue pumping station at a cost of $3.2 million.

Yesterday, WSC said Central Eleuthera residents would experience disruptions until late into the night, while those in Tarpum Bay in South Eleuthera would also experience disruption due to mechanical failures at its desalination plant.