CEO: Family island projects could get nation to 30% renewable energy target

The government is likely to follow private sector proofs of concept in renewable energy projects, as the country heads toward its goal of 30 percent renewable energy penetration by 2030, Chief Executive Officer of the Symonette Group Cameron Symonette told Guardian Business yesterday.

He added that two to three renewable energy projects per year on the Family Islands can get this country to the 30 percent penetration by 2030 that the government has been chasing for years.

Symonette explained that The Bahamas is uniquely positioned to benefit from solar energy in the Family Islands.

“Solar energy is proving to be a bankable technology,” said Symonette.

“In places like New Providence, the added element to make it work is land and that adds some challenges here in terms of making the economics work, because land is such a premium on New Providence.

“But, I think on the Family Islands certainly, it’s entirely possible for us to reach 30 percent renewable, if not more, by 2030.”

Symonette explained that he was part of a solar project on Chub Cay that is now the largest independent microgrid in the Caribbean.

Compass Solar, a company in which he is a partner, completed the Chub Cay project, which is a proof of concept in the world of solar. According to Symonette, making the solar business less risky is an important part of expanding the concept. He said the same will be true for the government as it works to expand its renewable energy footprint across The Bahamas in order to meet the 2030 deadline.

“Part of moving to 2030 and 30 percent renewable is being able to do it with some of the risk reduced,” Symonette said.

“For the government, at some point we’re spending the people’s money, either on capital expenditure to build these systems, or buying the power from companies that put in the systems. So you really want to do it in a derisked situation, and I think we’ve done that.”