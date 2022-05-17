CEO: Margaritaville at Sea will bring higher-paying tourists to GB

Margaritaville at Sea will usher in a new brand of “higher-paying clientele” to Grand Bahama, the cruise line’s Chief Executive Officer Oneil Khosa said on Sunday during a ceremony at Freeport’s cruise port to commemorate the company’s first sailing into Grand Bahama.

The Margaritaville brand’s first-ever cruise ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, sailed into Grand Bahama over the weekend, marking the start of a cruise experience that Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Dr. Kenneth Romer called unique and contended will “wildly exceed expectations”.

Khosa said Margaritaville at Sea Paradise marks a new start for his company Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and for Grand Bahama.

“Needless to say, it’s a new chapter for us and for you and its in the right direction,” said Khosa.

“They’re having lots of new developments for the island, but I can only tell you one thing, irrespective of the ups and downs, this cruise line and this cruise ship has always been there.

“I can only assure that under the new brand name and an amazing brand like Margaritaville, the product has been elevated.

“We have elevated the product to a very different level now. What that means is hopefully a higher-paying clientele, not only for us but for you… larger groups of people that we badly need on this island.”

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is essentially Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville hotel, but on the water. The cruise ship features many of Margaritaville’s signature amenities, including the St. Somewhere Spa and JWB Prime Steakhouse.

Romer said the cruise line will contribute to turning Grand Bahama into a year-round tourism destination.

He added that his ministry is committed to seeing that more cruise vessels visit Grand Bahama.

“We want more passengers coming on cruise vessels and coming to shore,” Romer said.

“We want more heads in beds… and ultimately more money into the economy and a revitalized economy of Grand Bahama.

“We, however, do not only want to see an increase in visitor arrivals, but we want to see an increase in visitor spend and more importantly a significant increase in the volume of passengers who disembark vessels and tangibly contribute to the local economy.”

Khosa said Grand Bahama “is not a stepchild anymore” and called on the Ministry of Tourism to throw marketing support behind Margaritaville at Sea Paradise and Grand Bahama.