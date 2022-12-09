Business

CEO: NP solar plant will cut BPL’s fuel bill by $30 million

Photo of Paige McCartney Paige McCartney Send an email December 9, 2022
207 1 minute read

Once complete, a new 60-megawatt solar plant planned for New Providence will cut Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) fuel bill by as much as $30 million, BPL Chief Executive Officer Shevonn Cambridge said yesterday.

Cambridge said a location for the plant has not been nailed down as yet, but BPL is currently surveying possible locations.

“When the minister mentioned the 60-megawatt project we estimated that it would reduce our fuel bill by some $25-$30 million a year once completed. What does that mean? All of these will result in a lower fuel charge fee,” he said.

Cambridge continued, “The 60-megawatt plant is anticipated to be a utility-scale facility that will feed into the overall grid of New Providence and basically the benefits will be felt by all consumers. Basically, what it does is the 60 megawatts that we are currently generating with conventional fossil fuel generation will be fueled free.”

The Bahamas has set an aggressive goal to achieve 30 percent renewable energy by the year 2030. BPL is also building solar microgrids on various Family Islands toward this end.

Cambridge said the power company is also exploring different innovative forms of clean energy production.

“We are restructuring, we’re looking at different types of plants, we’re looking to get engines with better efficiencies. We are replacing older and aged plants that are less efficient, we are doing a lot of things in addition to the renewable space, we’re using things like waste heat to produce steam and looking at steam production with co-generation. We’re even investigating other things like OTEC [ocean thermal energy conversion] and other creative and innovative things,” he said.

BPL is also in the process of replacing 30,000 streetlights throughout New Providence that Cambridge estimates will reduce the spend on street lighting by 30 to 40 percent.

Photo of Paige McCartney

Paige McCartney

Paige joined The Nassau Guardian in 2010 as a television news reporter and anchor. She has covered countless political and social events that have impacted the lives of Bahamians and changed the trajectory of The Bahamas. Paige started working as a business reporter in August 2016. Education: Palm Beach Atlantic University in 2006 with a BA in Radio and Television News

